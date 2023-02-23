Encouraging Words From Peter Jackson & Co-Writers Fran Walsh & Philippa Boyens Give Reason To Be Guardedly Excited About David Zaslav’s WB/New Line ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Reveal

Skip to main content
Guillermo del Toro Following ‘Pinocchio’ With Toon Adaptation Of Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘The Buried Giant’ At Netflix
The 76th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson and Philippa Boyens Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

EXCLUSIVE: The obvious question in David Zaslav’s reveal today that Warner Bros/New Line intend to to head back into Middle-earth with rights owner Embracer and expand the Lord of the Rings franchise is this: What do the Kiwi creatives who architected the Oscar-winning, billion-dollar-grossing franchise feel about the whole thing?

Well, the news is encouraging. Director Peter Jackson and his writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens have just weighed in. Nothing definitive but encouraging from the trio, who did not take part in the Amazon Studios series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

They haven’t said yes, but they sure haven’t said no.

“Warner Brothers and Embracer have kept us in the loop every step of the way,” the Oscar-winning trio said. “We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward.”

