Emmy Awards Sets Fall Airdate On Fox; Key Art Unveiled

The Television Academy and Fox Entertainment today jointly announced that the 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, live coast to coast.

The ceremony will air from 8-11 pm ET and 5-8:00 pm PT on FOX.

A week prior to the Emmy Awards telecast, the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10. An edited presentation will be telecast on FXX at a later date.

Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday, July 12.

To celebrate the Emmys’ 75 annioversary the Television Academy has created a new set of key art “capturing the history, stature and honor of television’s most prestigious award.” The art deco-inspired design showcases the anniversary and illuminates the elegance of Emmy. See an example above.

“What began as a modest ceremony with five awards at the Hollywood Athletic Club has evolved into television’s biggest night, celebrating excellence throughout the industry,” said the Academy and Fox in today’s announcement. “In the age of ‘peak TV’ with close to 600 original scripted series, the Academy now recognizes artists, artisans, crafts people and storytellers in nearly 120 categories.