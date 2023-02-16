‘Elvis’ Star Luke Bracey Leads Innovative Oz Thriller ‘Mercy Road’ For Producer Alex Proyas & Director John Curran — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Elvis and Point Break star Luke Bracey has wrapped under-the-radar psychological thriller Mercy Road, written and directed by John Curran (Chappaquiddick).

Bracey will play a flawed everyman who commits an impulsive and vicious crime. In his journey to redemption, he learns just how far he is willing to go to save his child. Above is a first look at the film.

The Chris Pelletier and Jesse Heffring script also stars Susie Porter (Cargo), Huw Higginson (The Nightingale) and Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy).

The film is produced by Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton, Ying Ye and Michelle Krumm with filmmaker Alex Proyas (I, Robot), Penny Karlin and Daniaile Jarry also producers.

Arclight Films is handling international rights and is launching sales on the completed film at the European Film Market. Arclight Films is jointly representing North American rights with CAA Media Finance.

According to producers, the project is the first fully virtual Australian feature film shoot, produced in partnership with Proyas’ virtual film production company, Heretic Foundation. The production included performing real time in camera compositing on set and was shot against specially created LED screens to capture the world of the film through Unreal Engine.

The film is produced with Hianlo Films and financed by Rainmaker Films, Icon Film Financing, Media Finance Capital utilizing Screen NSW PDV scheme and Filmology Finance.

“Mercy Road really pushes the boundaries of new technology and its innovation has delivered. By adapting our original production plan and utilizing virtual production, we had 100% control of the environment which meant a faster shooting schedule and a safer space for the actors and crew to work in,” said producer Michelle Krumm.

Director John Curran, who is also known for Tracks and We Don’t Live Here Anymore, added: “The film is a man’s reckoning in the final hour of his life. Luke is phenomenal as a man on the edge of sanity.”

“Mercy Road is a gripping thriller vividly brought to life by our amazing director, John Curran. The film’s star Luke Bracey is such an exceptional talent who simply ignites the screen and brings the audience along for a wild ride. This is a visually stunning and unique film that utilizes cutting-edge technology, which is incredibly appealing to worldwide buyers,” commented Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton.

Bracey is repped by CAA, Fourward, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.