Ellie Bamber Tapped To Play Kate Moss In James Lucas’s ‘Moss & Freud’ – EFM

Ellie Bamber (Willow, The Serpent, Nocturnal Animals and The Trial of Christine Keeler) will star as supermodel Kate Moss in Academy Award-winning writer and director James Lucas’ upcoming feature film Moss & Freud.

Two-time Emmy Award winner and BAFTA Award nominee Derek Jacobi (Murder on the Orient Express, The Kings Speech and upcoming The Martini Shot) will star as Lucian Freud.

The film is a dramatized account of when supermodel Kate Moss made the decision to sit for famed British artist Lucian Freud. The experience deeply impacted and transformed both of their lives.

Lucas is known for his Academy Award-winning live-action short film The Phone Call (starring Sally Hawkins and Jim Broadbent). Kate Moss will executive produce with the support of the Lucian Freud Archive.

Kate Moss commented: “As this is such a personal story of mine it has been essential that I be involved with James in all aspects as the project has developed. I am thrilled by the recent casting and excited that the film will begin shooting soon, I cannot wait to see it.”

Ellie can currently be seen starring in Disney/LucasFilm’s show Willow based on and serving as a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name.

In 2021 she starred in BBC One/Netflix co-production The Serpent and in BBC One’s The Trial of Christine Keeler.

The actress recently completed filming roles in Red, White and Royal Blue, Amazon’s LGBTQ+ romance and in Warner Bros. feature Barbie. Also coming up, she will be seen in independent features Sniper’s Daughter and Anna (Mother Russia).

Bamber is represented by Curtis Brown and UTA and Jacobi is represented by Independent Talent Group.

Cornerstone will launch sales on the project at the EFM.