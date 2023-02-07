Elijah Wood Blasts AMC’s New Tiered Ticket Pricing: Movie Theaters Have Always Been “A Sacred Democratic Space For All”

Actor Elijah Wood is not a fan of AMC Entertainment’s latest move around ticketing that sets different prices for different seats inside its theaters.

“The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative by @AMCTheatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income,” the actor tweeted Tuesday following news yesterday by the world’s biggest theater circuit that it will be charging higher prices for seats with the best “sightline” to the screen.

Less attractive locations — like the first row — are cheaper.

The world’s biggest exhibitor does this already in an unspecified number of theaters and will continue the rollout this year.

With the theatrical industry still on shaky ground post-pandemic as the box office recovers rather slowly, this is a way to boost revenue and drive people to the AMC loyalty program. The new pricing won’t apply to AMC Stubs A-List members, or to most theaters in mostly smaller markets where there is no reserved seating. The chain has reserved seating at most large-market locations.

The program is called Sightline AMC and applies to all showtimes after 4 p.m., except on Discount Tuesday. Seating options within an auditorium will now be in Value Sightline, Standard Sightline or Preferred Sightline sections. Standard Sightline, the most common, is sticking to the traditional ticket cost. The company said the initiative “more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies.”