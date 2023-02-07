Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Tops $100M At Global Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Fawlty Towers’ Reboot In The Works With John Cleese, Camilla Cleese & Rob Reiner's Castle Rock
Read the full story

Elijah Wood Blasts AMC’s New Tiered Ticket Pricing: Movie Theaters Have Always Been “A Sacred Democratic Space For All”

Elijah Wood
Elija Wood Getty Images

Actor Elijah Wood is not a fan of AMC Entertainment’s latest move around ticketing that sets different prices for different seats inside its theaters.

“The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative by @AMCTheatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income,” the actor tweeted Tuesday following news yesterday by the world’s biggest theater circuit that it will be charging higher prices for seats with the best “sightline” to the screen.

Related Story

AMC Entertainment Is Tweaking Theater Ticket Prices Based On “Sightline” To Movie Screen

Less attractive locations — like the first row — are cheaper.

The world’s biggest exhibitor does this already in an unspecified number of theaters and will continue the rollout this year.

With the theatrical industry still on shaky ground post-pandemic as the box office recovers rather slowly, this is a way to boost revenue and drive people to the AMC loyalty program. The new pricing won’t apply to AMC Stubs A-List members, or to most theaters in mostly smaller markets where there is no reserved seating. The chain has reserved seating at most large-market locations.

The program is called Sightline AMC and applies to all showtimes after 4 p.m., except on Discount Tuesday. Seating options within an auditorium will now be in Value Sightline, Standard Sightline or Preferred Sightline sections. Standard Sightline, the most common, is sticking to the traditional ticket cost. The company said the initiative “more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad