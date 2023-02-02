Eboni K. Williams Reflects On Her Time On Bravo‘s ‘RHONY’: “I Was A Little Disruptive”

Eboni K. Williams is talking about her time on The Real Housewives of New York City and the aftermath of her appearance on the Bravo reality series.

The television personality joined the show in Season 13 as the first Black housewife in the show’s history. However, she would soon start clashing with her co-stars after some refused to have conversations about race and politics in America.

When making an appearance on The View to talk about her book Bet on Black, host Sunny Hostin said Williams came to the conclusion after her time on RHONY to not “let anyone make you their Black sidekick.”

Williams then said, “I was a little disruptive on the show, I don’t know if you’ve caught the memo.”

The lawyer said that she “insisted on centering Blackness throughout my season” and added, “My hope was that more of my castmates could’ve responded like Ms. Sonja Morgan, who said out loud, ‘It is time for us white ladies to make the space. We’ve been on this show for 12 years, why don’t we want to make the space for our Black sisters.’ And Sonja did a beautiful job of that, the others not so much.”

Williams said that Bravo “did the right thing in saying, ‘If you guys are not willing to create the space, we’ll make it for you.'”

Ultimately, the cable network scrapped the reunion for Season 13 and is in the process of rebooting the franchise to better reflect the diversity of NYC.

It was announced this week that Williams is getting her own show as a judge called Equal Justice With Judge Eboni K. Williams.

Watch Williams’ interview on The View in the video posted below.