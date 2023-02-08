‘East New York’ Adds Kelly Hu In Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Hu (BMF, The Orville) has joined the cast of the CBS series East New York in a recurring role. She will make her debut in episode 112 titled “Up in Smoke,” airing February 19.

She will play Allison Cha, a tenacious and straightforward political policy advisor brought into shadow Suarez (Jimmy Smits) to understand the day-to-day duties of the NYPD.

From William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn, East New York follows Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren), the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, an impoverished, working-class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

The series also stars Jimmy Smits, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Richard Kind, Olivia Luccardi, and Lavel Schley.

William Finkelstein, Mike Flynn, Michael M. Robin, Ed Redlich, and Thom Sherman serve as executive producers of East New York, from Warner Bros. Television and created by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn.

Hu currently stars in Season 2 of the Starz hit series BMF in the role of Detective Veronica Jin, airing Friday nights. She recently portrayed Union Admiral Ozawa in Seth MacFarland’s The Orville. Additionally, she starred in Netflix’s Finding Ohana and played the lead role in Lifetime’s List of a Lifetime.

Notable credits across her 35-year career in Hollywood also include X2: X-Men United, Oliver Stone’s The Doors, The Scorpion King alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and the CW’s Vampire Diaries and Arrow. Hu is repped by Mainstay Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency.