‘Dungeons & Dragons’ John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein’s GoldDay Inks First Look With Paramount Pictures

Ahead of the SXSW world premiere and the March 31 opening of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Paramount Pictures has closed a multi-year, first look deal with the film’s directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein and their newly formed production company GoldDay under which they’ll write, direct and produce features.

“John and Jonathan have a proven track record for drawing in a broad range of audiences with storytelling that is equally big in scale and scope as it is full of heart and humor, and we are thrilled they have decided to make Paramount their home,” said Paramount Pictures President and CEO Brian Robbins in a statement.

Added Motion Picture Group Co-Presidents Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is the perfect movie to kick off our partnership with John and Jonathan. Its ambitious vision, clever storytelling and distinctive tone make it a great showcase for their talent, and we can’t wait for what’s to come!”

Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures and eOne. Paramount

Said Daley & Goldstein, “We are honored and excited to be hanging our shingle at the home of Don Corleone, Norma Desmond and Ferris Bueller. Brian Robbins, Michael Ireland, Daria Cercek and everyone in the Paramount family have been incredible partners during the making of our Dungeons & Dragons film, not only supporting our vision but actively contributing to it. We look forward to many years of continued collaboration on stories that subvert expectations and cross genres in unique ways.”

Daley and Goldstein’s GoldDay is focused on telling unique stories that defy easy genre classification.

Daley & Goldstein wrote, directed, and executive produced the eOne co-production of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, based on the classic role-playing game. The pic stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head. The movie follows a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers who undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Daley & Goldstein previously helmed Warner Bros. 2018 comedy Game Night, starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, which grossed over $117M worldwide. Prior to that, they wrote and directed New Line’s 2015 Vacation reboot, starring Ed Helms, Christina Applegate, Leslie Mann and more. The duo’s writing credits also include Spider-Man: Homecoming, Vacation Friends for Hulu, both Horrible Bosses films, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.