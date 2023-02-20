You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
DreamWorks Water Park In New Jersey Remains Closed After Decorative Helicopter Falls Into Pool, Injuring Four

Dreamworks Water Park, October 29, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

The DreamWorks Water Park in New Jersey’s American Dream Mall will remained closed at least through Wednesday following a frightening incident Sunday when a decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling into a swimming pool.

At least four people suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to New Jersey State Police, with one taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and the others treated at the scene.

The 8.5-acre indoor water park, located within the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, adjacent to the Nickelodeon Universe American Dream park, opened on Oct. 1, 2020, after several delays, including one due to the onset of the Covid pandemic. Billed as the largest indoor water park in the United States, the DreamWorks attraction includes themed areas featuring Shrek, Kung Fun Panda and Madagascar characters.

According to local reports, the decorative helicopter was suspended over the pool and somehow became detached, plunging into the pool just after 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Mall operators said in a statement that they had launched a “thorough investigation into this incident to ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required.”

Earlier today, the America Dream Mall tweeted that the water park will remain closed through Wednesday, Feb. 22.

NBC New York posted video taken in the aftermath of the incident:

