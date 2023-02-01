Dorothy Canton Elevated To President Of Production At Atmosphere Entertainment 

EXCLUSIVE: Dorothy Canton has been elevated to President of Production at Atmosphere Entertainment, now sharing that role with Chairman and CEO Mark Canton and COO Mark Frazier.

Following the promotion from her post as Development Executive, Dorothy will continue develop new projects for the company, while shepherding its existing slate of 50+ projects in various stages of development for film and television.

“Dorothy has been instrumental in the success and growth of Atmosphere for the past eight years,” Mark Canton told Deadline. “I am excited for our future together as we continue to create quality content that stands the test of time.”

“Family and legacy are fundamental to our shared craft,” added Dorothy Canton. “With our individual tastes and styles, we are excited to bring original, diverse, and meaningful projects to audiences everywhere.”

As an exec producer, Dorothy has recently wrapped production on the reboot of the cult horror classic The Strangers for Lionsgate, as well as Red Sonja for Millennium Films, and the Mark Wahlberg starrer Arthur the King, among other projects. Additional film credits as a producer include 2019’s After — the first title in the hit series of romantic dramas, based on the Anna Todd novels — and 2016’s The Comedian, starring Robert De Niro.

Dorothy also serves as a producer of Starz’ Power Universe which, since its emergence almost 10 years ago, has grown into a top-level TV franchise, spawning the hugely successful spinoffs Ghost, Raising Kanan and Force. Also produced for TV by Canton is the hit animated comedy The Freak Brothers, based on the underground comic, which features the voices of Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish and Pete Davidson. That show premiered in 2021 as the most-watched program in Tubi’s history and will be back for a second season.

Dorothy began her career as part of NBCUniversal’s prestigious Page Program and went on to hold positions in the publicity departments of both USA Network and Focus Features, proving instrumental in the latter’s Academy Awards campaign for Dallas Buyers Club.

Atmosphere Entertainment is also known for producing the Gerard Butler-led blockbuster 300 and its sequel 300: Rise of an Empire, the Butler-led action flick Den of Thieves and its upcoming sequel, Immortals, starring Henry Cavill as the mythical Greek hero Theseus, and Paramount’s adaptation of the beloved book series, The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Among the many projects in development at the company are a Susan McMartin-penned adaptation of the Carrie White memoir Upper Cut: Highlights of My Hollywood Life, with Julia Fox attached to star, and the historical drama The 18th, inspired by the true story of American Bootlegging Queen Louise Vinciquerra, which will be led by Odessa A’zion.