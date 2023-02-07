‘Don’t Suck’: VMI Worldwide Boards Jamie Kennedy Vampire Comedy & Releases First Trailer — EFM 

EXCLUSIVE: VMI Worldwide has acquired world rights to the vampire comedy Don’t Suck from American Sicario director RJ Collins and will be selling the film at the upcoming European Film Market. Scroll down for the trailer below.

The pic stars Jamie Kennedy, who plays Pete, a washed-up veteran comedian who must find an opener for his upcoming comedy tour. Pete is introduced to Ethan (Matt Rife) by his girlfriend Stephanie (Ellen Hollman), who convinces him to take this young comedian on tour as his opener.

Things start to take a wacky turn when Pete finds out Ethan is a Vampire, and their tour goes from cheap motels, morning DJs, dive bars, and dinners to opening up for the Russell Peters special in Vegas. All while Ethan and Pete attempt to bridge the gap between being real and exploiting his vampirism.

Don’t Suck features appearances from various comedians, including Russell Peters, Matt Rife, Jimmie Walker, Jimmy Shubert, and Carrot Top.

The deal was negotiated by JD Beaufils on behalf of VMI and RJ Collins.

“Coming off the success of RJ Collins’ directorial debut American Sicario, taking on Worldwide Sales of Don’t Suck and its unique hilarious concept was an easy decision and is also in line with VMI’s philosophy of working with talented filmmakers for the long run,” said JD Beaufils, President of Sales, VMI Worldwide.

Collins added: “I was blessed to work with so many great comedians and actors on Don’t Suck. The script was written by Rick D’Elia, and it was so unique and fun I had to do this film. I’m very happy to join up with VMI on this project.”

Check out the trailer: