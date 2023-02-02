Dolly Parton Debunks Facebook Scam Gummy Ads: Says She’s “More The Cake, Cookie And Cornbread Type”

Dolly Parton wants you to know she does not endorse any keto or CBD gummy product, despite what you might have seen on .

In a tweet last night, the country superstar’s reps – aka “Team Dolly” – states “Dolly Parton is not affiliated with, has not endorsed and is not associated with any keto or CBD gummy product. She’s more the cake, cookie, and cornbread type.”

So what’s it about? Apparently recent phony Facebook ads posted by scammers suggest that Parton has endorsed various CBD gummies as a treatment for dementia.

She hasn’t.

In an article published in December, the fact-checking website Snopes tracked down the source of the ads as scammers who were using Parton’s name and photos that resembled Fox News ads to trick people into clicking. “A simple search of Facebook showed that scammers were using Parton’s image and likeness without authorization,” Snopes wrote.

Parton herself stayed out of the brouhaha until last night when her official Twitter page sent out the tweet.

As for the “cake, cookie and cornbread” reference? That’s no scam. Parton has partnered with Duncan Hines baked goods on a limited-edition “Dolly Parton Baking Collection,” which includes Dolly Parton’s Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix, Dolly Parton’s Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix, and Dolly Parton’s Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix, among other goodies. Just don’t call them munchies.