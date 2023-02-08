Disney To Cut $3 Billion In Content Costs Amid $5.5-Billion Savings Push As Bob Iger Makes His Move

Walt Disney is targeting $5.5 billion in cost savings, including $3 billion in non-sports related content, CEO Bob Iger said today on a meaty call after earnings where he detailed a company-wide restructuring.

He said the other $2.5 billion are general operating costs, of which $1 billion is already underway.

Disney is the latest conglom to wield the axe on content from giant Warner Bros. Discovery one down as challenges mount for streaming, advertising and stock prices. Rampant spending on new content for streaming has not been matched by the sector’s financial results or path to profits. That said, Disney’s DTC losses narrowed last quarter.

Related Story Disney Sets Date For Annual Shareholder Meeting Amid Proxy Fight

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has promised investors $3.5 billion in cost cuts.

CFO Christine McCarthy speaking later on the call said the non-content costs are 50% marketing, 30% labor and 20% technology, procurement and other expenses. One billion was included in guidance last quarter. This year, it will book savings in distribution, marketing and headcount at DMED, the shuttered Disney Media and Entertainent Distribution division. The rest of the savings will materialize by 2024.

Disney said today it’s laying off 7,000 staffers.

McCarthy didn’t elaborate on the savings in content spend but said that it’s $3 billion, annualized, outside of sports.