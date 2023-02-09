Dionne Warwick Remembers Burt Bacharach: “Like Losing A Family Member”

Dionne Warwick, whose career is forever linked to the man who wrote so many of her hit songs, remembered Burt Bacharach today, releasing a statement on the late composer and calling him her dear friend and musical partner while conceding the two “had their run ins.”

“Burt’s transition is like losing a family member,” Warwick said in the statement. “These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner. On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him.”

Bacharach discovered Warwick in 1961 during a Drifters recording session on which she was singing back-up. In collaboration with partner and lyricist Hal David, Bacharach wrote a string of career-making songs for Warwick, including “Don’t Make Me Over” and Top 10 hits “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” “Walk on By,” “Alfie,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose.” The songs boosted Warwick to one of the most successful and hit-making female singers of the rock era.

Bacharach and Warwick had a falling out in the early 1970s when Bacharach and David ended their partnership. The singer sued the songwriters over breach of contract issues, eventually settling the case by the end of the decade. Bacharach and Warwick reunited in 1985 for the hit “That’s What Friends Are For,” which won the Grammy for Song of the Year. It was Bacharach’s fourth career nomination in the category, spanning 22 years, and the only time he won it.