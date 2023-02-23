‘Diligence’ Drama From Sheldon Turner & Jennifer Klein In Works At AMC

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Studios is in early development on Diligence, a drama from Sheldon Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions, for AMC and AMC+.

Written by Turner, in Diligence, when a former investigative journalist begins working for private intelligence firm Diligence, he finds himself influencing the news rather than reporting it. Alongside his former Mossad agent partner, he delves headfirst into the seedy world of private intelligence, never quite sure if the work he’s doing is in the name of good or evil.

Turner and Klein executive produce with Tana Jamieson and Barry Jossen of A+E Studios where Vendetta is under a first-look deal. AMC Studios is the studio.

Turner most recently co-wrote Road House, Doug Liman’s upcoming remake of the 1989 film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the role portrayed by the late Patrick Swayze. He also created Stronger, a female empowerment bodybuilding drama series starring and executive produced by Insecure standout Yvonne Orji, which Vendetta is developing at Netflix. Turner’s feature credits include Up in the Air, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, X-Men: First Class, and Straight Outta Compton. Vendetta is repped by CAA and attorney Kevin Marks and Ben Jenkins at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.