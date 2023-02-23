Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘You People’ Dethrones ‘Ginny & Georgia‘ On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts; ’Poker Face‘ Scores Peacock’s Highest-Ranking Original

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Guillermo del Toro Following ‘Pinocchio’ With Toon Adaptation Of Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘The Buried Giant’ At Netflix
Read the full story

‘Diligence’ Drama From Sheldon Turner & Jennifer Klein In Works At AMC

Sheldon Turner, Jennifer Klein
Sheldon Turner, Jennifer Klein Courtesy of Fox

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Studios is in early development on Diligence, a drama from Sheldon Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions, for AMC and AMC+.

Written by Turner, in Diligence, when a former investigative journalist begins working for private intelligence firm Diligence, he finds himself influencing the news rather than reporting it. Alongside his former Mossad agent partner, he delves headfirst into the seedy world of private intelligence, never quite sure if the work he’s doing is in the name of good or evil. 

Turner and Klein executive produce with Tana Jamieson and Barry Jossen of A+E Studios where Vendetta is under a first-look deal. AMC Studios is the studio.

Turner most recently co-wrote Road House, Doug Liman’s upcoming remake of the 1989 film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the role portrayed by the late Patrick Swayze. He also created Stronger, a female empowerment bodybuilding drama series starring and executive produced by Insecure standout Yvonne Orji, which Vendetta is developing at Netflix. Turner’s feature credits include Up in the Air, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, X-Men: First Class, and Straight Outta Compton. Vendetta is repped by CAA and attorney Kevin Marks and Ben Jenkins at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad