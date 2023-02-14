Dianne Feinstein Will Not Seek Another Senate Term In 2024

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in 2024, confirming speculation that she would forgo another run.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) had already entered the race, anticipating Feinstein’s decision to retire.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein said. “Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives.”

“Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

Feinstein, 89, has served in the Senate since 1992, when she became the state’s first woman senator.

A former mayor of San Francisco, Feinstein ran for governor in 1990 but lost to Pete Wilson, a Republican. Two years later, she won a special election after Wilson resigned from the Senate to become governor. Feinstein has been re-elected five times since then.

The race to succeed her likely will be a fierce intra-party battle, as Schiff and Porter each have an established base of donors and significant profiles on the national stage. Another House member, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), reportedly is planning to get into the race as well.

There is a good chance that two Democrats will face each other in the general election next year, given California’s open primary. Feinstein’s general election challenger in 2018 was another Democrat, Kevin de Leon, and she beat him 54% to 46%.