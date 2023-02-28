Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates & Alfre Woodard Set For Castille Landon Comedy ‘Summer Camp’

EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton (Book Club: The Next Chapter), Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell) and Alfre Woodard (The Gray Man) have locked deals to star in the feature comedy Summer Camp, which Castille Landon (After franchise) is directing from her own script.

The film heading into production in North Carolina in April tells the story of Nora, Ginny and Mary, who have been best friends since childhood, spending their summers together inseparably at sleepaway camp. As the years have passed, they’ve seen each other less and less, so when the chance to reunite for a summer camp reunion arises, they all take it, some begrudgingly and others, excitedly. Each of their lives might not be where they’d imagined, but one thing is for sure — Nora, Ginny, and Mary need each other, and summer camp reminds them why.

Summer Camp is a Saks Picture Company production, in association with and financed by Taylor & Dodge and Grant S. Johnson’s Project Infinity. Producers include Alex Saks (No Hard Feelings, Book Club), Dori A. Rath (Pig), Keaton, Stephanie Heaton-Harris (Mack & Rita) and Tyler W. Konney (May December). Johnson (May December) is exec producing, with Mariela Villa, Nicholas Erickson and Elayne Schmidt serving as co-producers. Konney’s Taylor & Dodge and CAA Media Finance are co-repping world rights.

“Alex, Dori, and I wanted to develop a fun, high energy comedy for Diane, that really allowed us to see women spreading their wings and taking on new life during what used to be the traditional slowed-down retirement years,” Landon told Deadline of the inspiration behind the project. “We hit on this idea, pitched it to Diane, who loved it, and set out to cast legendary actors that have always wanted to work together, and I couldn’t be more excited. The chemistry is going to be undeniable…and I can’t wait to reveal who else we have attending our zany camp.”

Keaton is an Oscar and Golden Globe winner known for roles in such iconic films as Annie Hall and The Godfather who will next be seen reunited on screen with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen in Book Club: The Next Chapter — Focus Features’ sequel to the Bill Holderman-directed comedy Book Club, which grossed over $104M upon its release in 2018.

Bates is an Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner who recently inked a deal to star in a Matlock reboot at CBS. Among the actress’s other upcoming films are Lionsgate’s adaptation of the Judy Blume coming-of-age novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, which hits theaters on April 28, as well as Netflix’s rom-com A Family Affair with Zac Efron, Joey King and Nicole Kidman, which debuts on the platform on November 17.

Woodard is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner and Oscar nominee who recently wrapped production on The Book of Clarence, The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel’s epic biblical dramedy for Legendary, which has her starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, LaKeith Stanfield and more. She’ll next appear in Warner Bros/New Line’s supernatural horror Salem’s Lot, based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.

Landon is best known for directing After We Fell and After Ever Happy — two installments in the hugely popular After series of romantic dramas, based on the novels by Anna Todd, which star Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Her next film Perfect Addiction, based on the bestselling Claudia Tan novel — which has garnered 81 million reads on the social storytelling platform Wattpad — is set for two nights in theaters via Fathom Events later this month and will subsequently become available for streaming on Prime Video.

Keaton is represented by WME and Pearlman & Tishbi; Bates by CAA; Woodard by CAA, Circle of Confusion and Gochman Law Group; and Landon by Verve. Johnson, Project Infinity, Konney, and Taylor & Dodge are with Singh, Singh & Trauben LLP.