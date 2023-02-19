DGA Awards Winners List: Charlotte Wells Wins First Time Theatrical Honor For ‘Aftersun’ – Updating Live

The 75th annual Directors Guild Awards are being handed out at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is updating the winners as they are announced. Charlotte Wells won the first time feature director honor for her buzzy film Aftersun.

After two consecutive years awarding female directors its top prize (Jane Campion and Chloé Zhao) and watching them go on to take the corresponding Oscar, the Director’s Guild of America nominated a slate of men for its top prize this year. Despite strong work from Sarah Polley for Women Talking and Gina Prince-Bythewood for her epic The Woman King — not to mention Chinonye Chukwu and Maria Schrader name for the likes of Till and She Said — none of them were voted onto the list.

Some other eyebrow-raising omissions included James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water and Elvis helmer Baz Luhrmann. Both created highly popular films and received Globe and Critics Choice nominations.

While women were shut out of the marquee race, the DGA nominated four for its First-Time Feature Film Prize: Alice Diop (Saint Omer), Audrey Diwan (Happening), Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic (Murina) and Charlotte Wells (Aftersun). John Patton Ford also is nominated, for Emily the Criminal.

The DGA is a strong predictor of Oscar success historically, missing the eventual Best Director winner only eight times in 74 years. Last year, the guild awarded Jane Campion its top film prize for The Power of the Dog, which marked a big step on her path to winning Best Director at the Oscars. Maggie Gyllenhaal won for First Time Feature for The Lost Daughter, while Stanley Nelson took the Documentary prize for Attica.

Last year’s Dramatic Series winner, Succession, didn’t air any episodes in 2022 and therefore isn’t eligible, and the defending Comedy Series champ, Hacks, didn’t make this year’s list. Saturday Night Live, whose Don Roy King won the DGA Award last year, is back in the running for Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming; this time Liz Patrick is the nominee.

Here’s the list of individual winners so far, followed by the remaining nominees:

WINNERS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR

Charlotte Wells

Aftersun

(A24)

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

Helen Shaver

Station Eleven, “Who’s There?” (HBO Max)

Ms. Shaver’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Nicksay

First Assistant Director: Jennifer Wilkinson

Second Assistant Director: Anna Vogt

REALITY PROGRAMS

Ben Simms

Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica” (National Geographic Channel)

Mr. Simms’ Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Sara Brown

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Anne Renton

Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)

Ms. Renton’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Lance W. Lanfear

First Assistant Director: Nandi Bowe

Second Assistant Director: Susie Balaban

Second Second Assistant Director: Tim Neven

DOCUMENTARY

Sara Dosa

Fire of Love (National Geographic)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

Glenn Weiss

The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Susan Kopensky, Ricky Kirshner

Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Bennymar Almonte, Phyllis Digilio, Peter Epstein, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Tyler Goldman, Arthur Lewis, Kevin Lishawa, Julie LoRusso, Seth Mellman, Jason Pacella, Jeffrey Pearl, Annette Powlis, Lauren Class Schneider, Eddie Valk

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

Liz Patrick

Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)

Ms. Patrick’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel‑Mack

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

NOMINEES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

Todd Field

Tár

(Focus Features)

Unit Production Manager: Nigel Wooll; First Assistant Director: Sebastian Fahr‑Brix

Joseph Kosinski

Top Gun: Maverick

(Paramount Pictures)

Unit Production Managers: LeeAnn Stonebreaker, Tommy Harper; First Assistant Director: Scott Robertson; Second Assistant Directors: Andrew Stahl, Robert E. Kay; Second Second Assistant Director: Spencer Taylor

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once

(A24)

Unit Production Manager: Allison Rose Carter; First Assistant Director: Rodney Smith; Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway; Second Second Assistant Director: Ken C. Wu

Martin McDonagh

The Banshees of Inisherin

(Searchlight Pictures)

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

Steven Spielberg

The Fabelmans

(Universal Pictures)

Unit Production Manager: Carla Raij; First Assistant Director: Josh McLaglen; Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner‑Wang; Second Second Assistant Director: David Stickler

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR

Alice Diop

Saint Omer

(Neon Rated)

Audrey Diwan

Happening

(IFC Films)

John Patton Ford

Emily the Criminal

(Roadside Attractions/Vertical)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic

Murina

(Kino Lorber)

Charlotte Wells

Aftersun

(A24)

DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman

Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)

Mr. Bateman’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dana Scott, Patrick Markey

First Assistant Director: Townson Wells

Second Assistant Director: Jill Somers

Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Gorczyk

Additional Second Assistant Director: Evan Marsh

Vince Gilligan

Better Call Saul, “Waterworks” (AMC)

Mr. Gilligan’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Richard E. “Slab” Chaplain Jr.

First Assistant Director: Angie Meyer

Second Assistant Director: Louis A. Lanni

Second Second Assistant Director: Magin Gomez

Additional Second Assistant Director: Nathan E. Davis

Sam Levinson

Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)

Mr. Levinson’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Will Greenfield

First Assistant Directors: Valerie Johnson, Sally Brunski

Second Assistant Directors: Cindy King, Colin Duffy

Second Second Assistant Directors: James Chestnut

Additional Second Assistant Director: Aaron Rose Leone

Aoife McCardle

Severance, “Hide and Seek” (Apple TV+)

Ms. McArdle’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Kristyn Macready

First Assistant Directors: Ellen Parnett, Kit Bland

Second Assistant Directors: Sahar Shmolevitz, Melinda Ziyadat

Second Second Assistant Directors: Kelsi Russell, Jack A. Birdsall

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Skylar Loraquette, Alexander Hirschl

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

Ben Stiller

Severance, “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Mr. Stiller’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Kristyn Macready

First Assistant Director: Marco Londoner

Second Assistant Director: Matt Lake

Second Second Assistant Directors: Kelsi Russell, Justin Bischoff, Jack A. Birdsall

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

COMEDY SERIES

Tim Burton

Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” (Netflix)

Bill Hader

Barry, “710N” (HBO)

Mr. Hader’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Aida Rodgers

First Assistant Director: Gavin Kleintop

Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares

Second Second Assistant Directors: Yarden Levo, Chalis Romero

Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Amazon)

Ms. Sherman‑Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Meghan K. Wicker

First Assistant Director: Julie A. Bloom

Second Assistant Director: Lisa McPherson

Second Second Assistant Directors: Lincoln Major, Peter Nix

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Cameron Boone, Conor Griff

Assistant Unit Production Managers: Nick Thomason, Luca Waldman

Location Manager: Jose Guerrero

Christopher Storer

The Bear, “Review” (Hulu)

Mr. Storer’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Carrie Holt De Lama

First Assistant Director: Duccio Fabbri

Second Assistant Director: Dan Gutierrez

Second Second Assistant Director: Nicole McGovern

Location Manager: Maria C. Roxas

Mike White

The White Lotus, “BYG” (HBO)

Mr. White’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mark Kamine

First Assistant Director: Justin Ritson

Second Assistant Director: Joe Landry

Second Second Assistant Director: Bobby Teten

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

Eric Appel

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)

Mr. Appel’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Jason C. Brown

First Assistant Director: Emily Neumann

Second Assistant Director: Julie Cummings

Second Second Assistant Director: Oscar Flores

Deborah Chow

Obi‑Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Ms. Chow’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Thomas Hayslip, Susan McNamara

First Assistant Director: Katterli Frauenfelder

Second Assistant Director: Jeff Hubbard

Second Second Assistant Directors: Isaac Mejia, Franny Stafford

Additional Second Assistant Director: Alaina Neumann

Jeremy Podeswa

Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle” (HBO Max)

Mr. Podeswa’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Nicksay

First Assistant Directors: Andrew Shea, Derek Peterson, Jennifer Wilkinson

Helen Shaver

Station Eleven, “Who’s There?” (HBO Max)

Ms. Shaver’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Nicksay

First Assistant Director: Jennifer Wilkinson

Second Assistant Director: Anna Vogt

Tom Verica

Inventing Anna, “The Devil Wore Anna” (Netflix)

Mr. Verica’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Brette Billow, Mary Kane (LA Unit)

First Assistant Directors: Dylan Hopkins, Marisia Moreno, Carol Vitkay (LA Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: Adam Bernard, Maggie Callis, Cara McCastlain Fisher (LA Unit)

Second Second Assistant Director: Pam Giangreco, Ellen Parnett, Heidi Hinzman (LA Unit)

Location Manager: Kristin Dromboski

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

Paul G. Casey

Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode #2010” (HBO)

Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney

Jim Hoskinson

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #1333” (CBS)

Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

David Paul Meyer

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs “You and Me on the Rock”” (Comedy Central)

Mr. Meyer’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Adrienne Ford

Stage Managers: Bennymar Almonte, Nick Bailey

Liz Patrick

Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)

Ms. Patrick’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel‑Mack

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

Paul Pennolino

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Afghanistan” (HBO)

Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

Stage Managers: Jeff Leib, Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

Ian Berger

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe ‑ Hungary for Democracy (Comedy Central)

Hamish Hamilton

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022 (NBC)

Mr. Hamilton’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Hayley Collett, Sara Niimi

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Jeffry Gitter, Karen Tasch Weiss, Donna Parker, Tammy Raab, Zachary Figures, Jackie Stathis, Johnny Pruitt, Jennifer Marquet

James Merryman

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)

Mr. Merryman’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Lizz Zanin, Leslie Vincent

Stage Managers: Ron Paul, Jackie Paul, Jackie Stathis, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Jason Drew

Marcus Raboy

Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart (PBS)

Mr. Raboy’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Robin Mishkin Abrams, Kelly Hernacki

Stage Managers: Rhoda Gilmore, Doug Fogel, Annette Powlis

Glenn Weiss

The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Susan Kopensky, Ricky Kirshner

Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Bennymar Almonte, Phyllis Digilio, Peter Epstein, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Tyler Goldman, Arthur Lewis, Kevin Lishawa, Julie LoRusso, Seth Mellman, Jason Pacella, Jeffrey Pearl, Annette Powlis, Lauren Class Schneider, Eddie Valk

REALITY PROGRAMS

Joseph H. Guidry

The Big Brunch, “Carb Loading Brunch” (HBO Max)

Mr. Guidry’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Sean P. Galvin

Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, J.C. Babas, Winston Churchill, Patty Sosa

Carrie Havel

The Go‑Big Show, “Only One Can Win” (TBS)

Ms. Havel’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Dara DiGerolamo

Stage Managers: Rafael Orozco, Linda Carizzo, Patricia Sosa, Greg Rosa, Ike Fuchs, Theresa Moio

Rich Kim

Lego Masters, “Jurass‑brick World” (Fox)

Mr. Kim’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell

Stage Managers: Will Baker, Ken Cooper

Michael Shea

FBoy Island, “Do You Like Cats?” (HBO Max)

Mr. Shea’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Tori Himes

Stage Managers: J.C. Babas

Ben Simms

Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica” (National Geographic Channel)

Mr. Simms’ Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Sara Brown

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Tim Federle

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Mr. Federle’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Guy Efrat, Pamela Thur

First Assistant Director: Danielle Rigby

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Second Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Annie Tompkins, Jes Norris

Location Manager: Michael Buonanno

Bonnie Hunt

Amber Brown, “I, Amber Brown” (Apple TV+)

Ms. Hunt’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Jeff T. Miller

First Assistant Director: Troy Rohovit

Second Assistant Director: Cody Harbaugh

Second Second Assistant Director: Rachel Moceri

Dean Israelite

Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of Room 13” (Nickelodeon)

Mr. Israelite’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Sinan Saber

Second Assistant Director: Ashley Bell

Michael Lembeck

Snow Day The Musical (Paramount+)

Mr. Lembeck’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Julie Kovisars

Anne Renton

Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)

Ms. Renton’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Lance W. Lanfear

First Assistant Director: Nandi Bowe

Second Assistant Director: Susie Balaban

Second Second Assistant Director: Tim Neven

COMMERCIALS

Juan Cabral

MJZ



For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis ‑ adam&eveDDB

First Assistant Director: Ben Glickman



Share the Joy, Apple AirPods ‑ TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Kim Gehrig

Somesuch, Inc.

Accessibility, Apple ‑ Apple (Direct)

First Assistant Directors: Michael Estrella

Second Assistant Director: Brian Steffen

Second Second Assistant Director: Shauna Frontera

Run Baby Run, iPhone ‑ Apple (Direct)

First Assistant Director: Matias Nilsson

Second Assistant Director: Carl Jackson

Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Paulson

Craig Gillespie

MJZ

Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 ‑ Apple

First Assistant Director: Christian Van Fleet

Problem, Jimmy John’s ‑ Anomaly

First Assistant Director: Christian Van Fleet

Second Assistant Director: Greg Moutran

Second Second Assistant Director: Christopher Maltauro

Thrill Driver, Nissan ‑ TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

First Assistant Director: Francois Caillaud

Second Assistant Director: Rob Topp

Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Dudley

David Shane

O Positive, LLC



Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro ‑ Apple

First Assistant Director: Greg McCollum

Second Assistant Director: Heidi Vanderjagt

Smile, ITVX ‑ Uncommon

Traffic Stop, Native ‑ M/H

Ivan Zachariáš

Smuggler

Data Auction, iPhone ‑ TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

First Assistant Director: Brian Carmody



This Is How We Work Now, Upwork ‑ Alto