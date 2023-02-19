DGA Awards Winners List: Charlotte Wells Wins First Time Theatrical Honor For ‘Aftersun’ – Updating Live

The 75th annual Directors Guild Awards are being handed out at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is updating the winners as they are announced. Charlotte Wells won the first time feature director honor for her buzzy film Aftersun.
After two consecutive years awarding female directors its top prize (Jane Campion and Chloé Zhao) and watching them go on to take the corresponding Oscar, the Director’s Guild of America nominated a slate of men for its top prize this year. Despite strong work from Sarah Polley for Women Talking and Gina Prince-Bythewood for her epic The Woman King — not to mention Chinonye Chukwu and Maria Schrader name for the likes of Till and She Said — none of them were voted onto the list.
Some other eyebrow-raising omissions included James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water and Elvis helmer Baz Luhrmann. Both created highly popular films and received Globe and Critics Choice nominations.
While women were shut out of the marquee race, the DGA nominated four for its First-Time Feature Film Prize: Alice Diop (Saint Omer), Audrey Diwan (Happening), Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic (Murina) and Charlotte Wells (Aftersun). John Patton Ford also is nominated, for Emily the Criminal.
The DGA is a strong predictor of Oscar success historically, missing the eventual Best Director winner only eight times in 74 years. Last year, the guild awarded Jane Campion its top film prize for The Power of the Dog, which marked a big step on her path to winning Best Director at the Oscars. Maggie Gyllenhaal won for First Time Feature for The Lost Daughter, while Stanley Nelson took the Documentary prize for Attica.
Last year’s Dramatic Series winner, Succession, didn’t air any episodes in 2022 and therefore isn’t eligible, and the defending Comedy Series champ, Hacks, didn’t make this year’s list. Saturday Night Live, whose Don Roy King won the DGA Award last year, is back in the running for Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming; this time Liz Patrick is the nominee.
Here’s the list of individual winners so far, followed by the remaining nominees:
WINNERS
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR
Charlotte Wells
Aftersun
(A24)
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES
Helen Shaver
Station Eleven, “Who’s There?” (HBO Max)
Ms. Shaver’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: David Nicksay
First Assistant Director: Jennifer Wilkinson
Second Assistant Director: Anna Vogt
REALITY PROGRAMS
Ben Simms
Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica” (National Geographic Channel)
Mr. Simms’ Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Sara Brown
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
Anne Renton
Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)
Ms. Renton’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Lance W. Lanfear
First Assistant Director: Nandi Bowe
Second Assistant Director: Susie Balaban
Second Second Assistant Director: Tim Neven
DOCUMENTARY
Sara Dosa
Fire of Love (National Geographic)
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
Glenn Weiss
The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Susan Kopensky, Ricky Kirshner
Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Bennymar Almonte, Phyllis Digilio, Peter Epstein, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Tyler Goldman, Arthur Lewis, Kevin Lishawa, Julie LoRusso, Seth Mellman, Jason Pacella, Jeffrey Pearl, Annette Powlis, Lauren Class Schneider, Eddie Valk
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
Liz Patrick
Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)
Ms. Patrick’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel‑Mack
Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk
NOMINEES
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM
Todd Field
Tár
(Focus Features)
Unit Production Manager: Nigel Wooll; First Assistant Director: Sebastian Fahr‑Brix
Joseph Kosinski
Top Gun: Maverick
(Paramount Pictures)
Unit Production Managers: LeeAnn Stonebreaker, Tommy Harper; First Assistant Director: Scott Robertson; Second Assistant Directors: Andrew Stahl, Robert E. Kay; Second Second Assistant Director: Spencer Taylor
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Everything Everywhere All at Once
(A24)
Unit Production Manager: Allison Rose Carter; First Assistant Director: Rodney Smith; Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway; Second Second Assistant Director: Ken C. Wu
Martin McDonagh
The Banshees of Inisherin
(Searchlight Pictures)
First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn
Steven Spielberg
The Fabelmans
(Universal Pictures)
Unit Production Manager: Carla Raij; First Assistant Director: Josh McLaglen; Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner‑Wang; Second Second Assistant Director: David Stickler
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR
Alice Diop
Saint Omer
(Neon Rated)
Audrey Diwan
Happening
(IFC Films)
John Patton Ford
Emily the Criminal
(Roadside Attractions/Vertical)
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic
Murina
(Kino Lorber)
Charlotte Wells
Aftersun
(A24)
DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman
Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)
Mr. Bateman’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Dana Scott, Patrick Markey
First Assistant Director: Townson Wells
Second Assistant Director: Jill Somers
Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Gorczyk
Additional Second Assistant Director: Evan Marsh
Vince Gilligan
Better Call Saul, “Waterworks” (AMC)
Mr. Gilligan’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Richard E. “Slab” Chaplain Jr.
First Assistant Director: Angie Meyer
Second Assistant Director: Louis A. Lanni
Second Second Assistant Director: Magin Gomez
Additional Second Assistant Director: Nathan E. Davis
Sam Levinson
Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)
Mr. Levinson’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Will Greenfield
First Assistant Directors: Valerie Johnson, Sally Brunski
Second Assistant Directors: Cindy King, Colin Duffy
Second Second Assistant Directors: James Chestnut
Additional Second Assistant Director: Aaron Rose Leone
Aoife McCardle
Severance, “Hide and Seek” (Apple TV+)
Ms. McArdle’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Kristyn Macready
First Assistant Directors: Ellen Parnett, Kit Bland
Second Assistant Directors: Sahar Shmolevitz, Melinda Ziyadat
Second Second Assistant Directors: Kelsi Russell, Jack A. Birdsall
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Skylar Loraquette, Alexander Hirschl
Location Manager: Ryan Smith
Ben Stiller
Severance, “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)
Mr. Stiller’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Kristyn Macready
First Assistant Director: Marco Londoner
Second Assistant Director: Matt Lake
Second Second Assistant Directors: Kelsi Russell, Justin Bischoff, Jack A. Birdsall
Location Manager: Ryan Smith
COMEDY SERIES
Tim Burton
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” (Netflix)
Bill Hader
Barry, “710N” (HBO)
Mr. Hader’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Aida Rodgers
First Assistant Director: Gavin Kleintop
Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares
Second Second Assistant Directors: Yarden Levo, Chalis Romero
Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Amazon)
Ms. Sherman‑Palladino’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Meghan K. Wicker
First Assistant Director: Julie A. Bloom
Second Assistant Director: Lisa McPherson
Second Second Assistant Directors: Lincoln Major, Peter Nix
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Cameron Boone, Conor Griff
Assistant Unit Production Managers: Nick Thomason, Luca Waldman
Location Manager: Jose Guerrero
Christopher Storer
The Bear, “Review” (Hulu)
Mr. Storer’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Carrie Holt De Lama
First Assistant Director: Duccio Fabbri
Second Assistant Director: Dan Gutierrez
Second Second Assistant Director: Nicole McGovern
Location Manager: Maria C. Roxas
Mike White
The White Lotus, “BYG” (HBO)
Mr. White’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Mark Kamine
First Assistant Director: Justin Ritson
Second Assistant Director: Joe Landry
Second Second Assistant Director: Bobby Teten
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES
Eric Appel
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)
Mr. Appel’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Jason C. Brown
First Assistant Director: Emily Neumann
Second Assistant Director: Julie Cummings
Second Second Assistant Director: Oscar Flores
Deborah Chow
Obi‑Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Ms. Chow’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Thomas Hayslip, Susan McNamara
First Assistant Director: Katterli Frauenfelder
Second Assistant Director: Jeff Hubbard
Second Second Assistant Directors: Isaac Mejia, Franny Stafford
Additional Second Assistant Director: Alaina Neumann
Jeremy Podeswa
Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle” (HBO Max)
Mr. Podeswa’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: David Nicksay
First Assistant Directors: Andrew Shea, Derek Peterson, Jennifer Wilkinson
Helen Shaver
Station Eleven, “Who’s There?” (HBO Max)
Ms. Shaver’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: David Nicksay
First Assistant Director: Jennifer Wilkinson
Second Assistant Director: Anna Vogt
Tom Verica
Inventing Anna, “The Devil Wore Anna” (Netflix)
Mr. Verica’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Brette Billow, Mary Kane (LA Unit)
First Assistant Directors: Dylan Hopkins, Marisia Moreno, Carol Vitkay (LA Unit)
Second Assistant Directors: Adam Bernard, Maggie Callis, Cara McCastlain Fisher (LA Unit)
Second Second Assistant Director: Pam Giangreco, Ellen Parnett, Heidi Hinzman (LA Unit)
Location Manager: Kristin Dromboski
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
Paul G. Casey
Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode #2010” (HBO)
Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Stacy Talbot
Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney
Jim Hoskinson
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #1333” (CBS)
Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger
Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib
David Paul Meyer
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs “You and Me on the Rock”” (Comedy Central)
Mr. Meyer’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Adrienne Ford
Stage Managers: Bennymar Almonte, Nick Bailey
Liz Patrick
Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)
Ms. Patrick’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel‑Mack
Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk
Paul Pennolino
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Afghanistan” (HBO)
Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson
Stage Managers: Jeff Leib, Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
Ian Berger
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe ‑ Hungary for Democracy (Comedy Central)
Hamish Hamilton
Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022 (NBC)
Mr. Hamilton’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Hayley Collett, Sara Niimi
Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Jeffry Gitter, Karen Tasch Weiss, Donna Parker, Tammy Raab, Zachary Figures, Jackie Stathis, Johnny Pruitt, Jennifer Marquet
James Merryman
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)
Mr. Merryman’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Lizz Zanin, Leslie Vincent
Stage Managers: Ron Paul, Jackie Paul, Jackie Stathis, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Jason Drew
Marcus Raboy
Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart (PBS)
Mr. Raboy’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Robin Mishkin Abrams, Kelly Hernacki
Stage Managers: Rhoda Gilmore, Doug Fogel, Annette Powlis
Glenn Weiss
The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Susan Kopensky, Ricky Kirshner
Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Bennymar Almonte, Phyllis Digilio, Peter Epstein, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Tyler Goldman, Arthur Lewis, Kevin Lishawa, Julie LoRusso, Seth Mellman, Jason Pacella, Jeffrey Pearl, Annette Powlis, Lauren Class Schneider, Eddie Valk
REALITY PROGRAMS
Joseph H. Guidry
The Big Brunch, “Carb Loading Brunch” (HBO Max)
Mr. Guidry’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Sean P. Galvin
Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, J.C. Babas, Winston Churchill, Patty Sosa
Carrie Havel
The Go‑Big Show, “Only One Can Win” (TBS)
Ms. Havel’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Dara DiGerolamo
Stage Managers: Rafael Orozco, Linda Carizzo, Patricia Sosa, Greg Rosa, Ike Fuchs, Theresa Moio
Rich Kim
Lego Masters, “Jurass‑brick World” (Fox)
Mr. Kim’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell
Stage Managers: Will Baker, Ken Cooper
Michael Shea
FBoy Island, “Do You Like Cats?” (HBO Max)
Mr. Shea’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Tori Himes
Stage Managers: J.C. Babas
Ben Simms
Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica” (National Geographic Channel)
Mr. Simms’ Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Sara Brown
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
Tim Federle
Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)
Mr. Federle’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Guy Efrat, Pamela Thur
First Assistant Director: Danielle Rigby
Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson
Second Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Annie Tompkins, Jes Norris
Location Manager: Michael Buonanno
Bonnie Hunt
Amber Brown, “I, Amber Brown” (Apple TV+)
Ms. Hunt’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Jeff T. Miller
First Assistant Director: Troy Rohovit
Second Assistant Director: Cody Harbaugh
Second Second Assistant Director: Rachel Moceri
Dean Israelite
Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of Room 13” (Nickelodeon)
Mr. Israelite’s Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Sinan Saber
Second Assistant Director: Ashley Bell
Michael Lembeck
Snow Day The Musical (Paramount+)
Mr. Lembeck’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Julie Kovisars
Anne Renton
Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)
Ms. Renton’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Lance W. Lanfear
First Assistant Director: Nandi Bowe
Second Assistant Director: Susie Balaban
Second Second Assistant Director: Tim Neven
COMMERCIALS
Juan Cabral
MJZ
For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis ‑ adam&eveDDB
First Assistant Director: Ben Glickman
Share the Joy, Apple AirPods ‑ TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Kim Gehrig
Somesuch, Inc.
Accessibility, Apple ‑ Apple (Direct)
First Assistant Directors: Michael Estrella
Second Assistant Director: Brian Steffen
Second Second Assistant Director: Shauna Frontera
Run Baby Run, iPhone ‑ Apple (Direct)
First Assistant Director: Matias Nilsson
Second Assistant Director: Carl Jackson
Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Paulson
Craig Gillespie
MJZ
Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 ‑ Apple
First Assistant Director: Christian Van Fleet
Problem, Jimmy John’s ‑ Anomaly
First Assistant Director: Christian Van Fleet
Second Assistant Director: Greg Moutran
Second Second Assistant Director: Christopher Maltauro
Thrill Driver, Nissan ‑ TBWA\Chiat\Day NY
First Assistant Director: Francois Caillaud
Second Assistant Director: Rob Topp
Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Dudley
David Shane
O Positive, LLC
Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro ‑ Apple
First Assistant Director: Greg McCollum
Second Assistant Director: Heidi Vanderjagt
Smile, ITVX ‑ Uncommon
Traffic Stop, Native ‑ M/H
Ivan Zachariáš
Smuggler
Data Auction, iPhone ‑ TBWA\ Media Arts Lab
First Assistant Director: Brian Carmody
This Is How We Work Now, Upwork ‑ Alto
