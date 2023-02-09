‘Desperation Road’: First Look At Mel Gibson & Garrett Hedlund In Thriller, Signature Inks Deals

Signature Entertainment today released a first-look image from Desperation Road, a southern noir thriller starring Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy) and Mel Gibson (Braveheart).

The London-based company will be presenting footage from the pic for the first time to buyers at EFM.

The film has already locked deals in France (Daro), Germany (Palatin), Italy (BlueSwan), Latin America (California Filmes), Portugal (Pris Audiovisuais), CIS (MGN/Paradise), Eastern Europe (Daro), Middle East (Phoenicia Pictures), Turkey (Phoenicia Pictures) and Taiwan (MovieCloud).

The first look image shared today was shot during production and depicts Hedlund and Gibson as ex-con Russell Gaines and his father Mitchell.

Based on the novel of the same name by Michael Farris Smith, Desperation Road tells the story of ex-con Russell Gaines (Hedlund), who attempts to rebuild his life with help from his father Mitchell (Gibson). But when Maben (Willa Fitzgerald, Reacher) arrives and throws Russell’s life into chaos, the pair end up on the run.

Ryan Hurst (Remember the Titans), Woody McClain (The Harder They Fall), and Pyper Braun (Country Comfort) round out the cast.

Nadine Crocker (Continue) directs from a screenplay written by Michael Farris Smith (Blackwood). Crocker, Smith, Walter Josten (Replicas), and Cassian Elwes (The Butler) serve as producers on the project with financing from Capstone Studios.

Andrew Nerger, Director of International at Signature Entertainment, said: “We fell in love with this script right away, and Nadine’s incredible directorial vision delivered an impressively tense and gripping film we are very excited to be able to show early footage to buyers in Berlin.”