‘Descendants’ Sequel ‘The Pocketwatch’ Disney+ Movie Adds Jeremy Swift & Leonardo Nam To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) and Leonardo Nam (Westworld) have joined the cast of The Pocketwatch (working title), a music- and dance-filled original movie sequel to the megahit Descendants franchise at Disney+. Production is underway in Atlanta.

Starring Kylie Cantrall, Rita Ora, Malia Baker and Brandy and written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer (Magic: The Gathering), The Pocketwatch (working title) follows the story of Red (Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Ora); and Chloe (Baker), Cinderella’s (Brandy) perfectionist daughter. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic adolescent event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

Swift will portray Principal Merlin, the principal of Merlin Academy, who does his best to use his own magic to keep powerful, dangerous magic away from his students.

Nam will play Maddox, the son of the Mad Hatter working as the royal inventor-in-chief for the Queen of Hearts. He’s also Red’s inquisitive and irrepressibly curious tutor and friend.

Jennifer Phang (Advantageous, Half-Life, Foundation, The Flight Attendant) is the director and co-executive producer. Returning to the franchise is production designer Mark Hofeling (Descendants, Zombies, High School Musical). Suzanne Todd (Noelle) and Gary Marsh are executive producers and the casting directors are Alexis Frank Koczara and Christine Smith Shevchenko (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers).

Swift portrays Higgins in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, for which he received an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor. His film credits include Gosford Park, Jupiter Ascending and Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns. Swift is repped by APA, Framework and Independent Talent.

Nam played the fan-favorite role of Felix Lutz in HBO’s Westworld. His other credits include a recurring role on CBS’ MacGyver, HBO’s Room 104 and the indie drama Phobias, among others. Nam is repped by A3 Artists Agency, More/Medavoy Management and attorney Will Jacobson at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.