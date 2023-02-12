Derek Jeter Joining MLB On Fox Team In 2023; News Revealed As Part Of Super Bowl Pregame

Fox Sports used its Super Bowl platform Sunday to break some news among the ads and pregame hype: New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter is joining the MLB on Fox team for the 2023 season.

MLB on Fox regular Alex Rodriguez helped make the announcement on the Fox pregame set today in Glendale, AZ. Rodriguez and Jeter played together on the Yankees from 2004 until Jeter’s retirement in 2014, winning a World Series title together in 2009.

Here’s the announcement today with help from NFL on Fox duo Curt Menefee and Michael Strahan.

Announcements don't get much bigger than this 👀🚨@derekjeter joins the FOX Sports family beginning this season! pic.twitter.com/u8MM5YcEI4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 12, 2023

The move marks the latest marquee name to make its way to Fox Sports; Tom Brady, who signed a deal while he was still playing, signaled this year after retiring from the NFL for good last month that he would join the NFL on Fox team in 2024.

The most recent MLB on Fox team that covered the Astros-Phillies World Series in the fall was host Kevin Burkhardt and fellow Baseball Hall of Fame inductees David Ortiz (Jeter’s longtime rival on the Boston Red Sox) and Chicago White Sox slugger Frank Thomas. Eric Karros, Chris Myers, Dontrelle Willis and Mark Sweeney also were part of the studio rotation.

“I was on set at the World Series in Philly [this past season, which Fox broadcast], and Ortiz kept showing me his World Series ring,” Jeter said today during the post-announcement interview. “So I just figured I’d join the team now, so we could humble him a little bit.”

Jeter won five World Series rings as captain of the Yankees; Ortiz has three rings with the Red Sox.

The MLB season gets underway on March 30.