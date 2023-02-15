Dennis Franz Remembers His ‘NYPD Blue’ Son Austin Majors: “Always Such A Joy To Have On The Set”

NYPD Blue star Dennis Franz is remembering his costar and TV son Austin Majors, the former child actor who died February 11 at the age of 27.

“I was so shocked and saddened to hear of Austin’s passing,” Franz said in a statement. “Austin was always such a joy to have on the set. He brought smiles and happiness to everyone.”

Franz, who played the cop show’s Detective Andy Sipowicz with Majors portraying his young son Theo, said, “Some of my favorite scenes during the 12 years of NYPD Blue are with Sipowicz and Theo. Every day that Austin worked I would greet him with a special song, ‘It’s Austin Major’s Day’ sung to the tune of Howdy Doody Time.

Related Story Duangphet Phromthep Dies: One Of 13 Survivors Of Flooded Thai Cave Was 17

“Although we haven’t stayed in touch since the show ended in 2005, I will always remember him fondly.

My love and condolences to his family.”

Majors was a busy child actor of the 1990s and early 2000s best known for his seven-season role as Theo. He died at a Los Angeles homeless facility of suspected fentanyl poisoning.

Following his years on NYPD Blue, Majors made guest appearances on According to Jim, American Dad!, Desperate Housewives, and How I Met Your Mother. He starred in the 2007 TV-movie An Accidental Christmas.

Last week, Majors was photographed for a Los Angeles Daily News article when L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Jeff Olivet, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, visited the homeless facility Hilda Solis Care First Village, where the actor resided. His sister Kali Majors-Raglin, also a former child actor, described her brother as “a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being” who “took great joy and pride in his acting career. From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy.”