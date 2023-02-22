Deniz Akdeniz Joins Kaitlin Olson & Daniel Sunjata In ABC’s ‘HPI’ Remake Pilot From Drew Goddard

EXCLUSIVE: The Flight Attendant star Deniz Akdeniz has been cast as a series regular opposite Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in ABC‘s character-based procedural drama pilot based on TF1’s popular detective series HPI (High Intellectual Potential), from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard and ABC Signature, where Goddard and his Goddard Textiles are based. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Goddard, the untitled HPI remake centers on Morgan (Olson), a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind who helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec (Sunjata), and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.

Akdeniz will play Lev “Oz” Osman.

In addition to Olson and Sunjata, series regular cast also includes Javicia Leslie as Daphne.

In the original French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean, the leads were played by Audrey Fleurot and Mehdi Nebbou.

Goddard and Sarah Esberg executive produce the ABC adaptation for Goddard Textiles; Rob Thomas, who serves as showrunner, and Dan Etheridge for Spondoolie Productions; and Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret for Itinéraire Productions, a UGC company. Alethea Jones is director and executive producer. Olson serves as producer.

Akdeniz is best known for his fan-favorite role of Max in the Emmy-nominated HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, alongside Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet. His other TV credits include CBS comedy The United States of Al, Fox’s The Cleaning Lady, Freeform’s Sirens and ABC’s Once Upon A Time. On the film side, he’ll next be seen in Sony Pictures’ Dumb Money, directed by Craig Gillespie.