Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘SNL’ Host Woody Harrelson Suggests The Perfect Jack White Pairing

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Guillermo del Toro Following ‘Pinocchio’ With Toon Adaptation Of Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘The Buried Giant’ At Netflix
Read the full story

‘Demonico’: Omar Gooding & Dorien Wilson Among Six Attached To Hitman Series

Omar Gooding, Dorien Wilson, Marc John Jefferies, Gerard Cordero
Omar Gooding, Dorien Wilson, Marc John Jefferies, Gerard Cordero Hollywood to You/Star Max/GC Images; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Sharif Ziyadat/Getty Images; Lisa Edwards

EXCLUSIVE: Marc John Jefferies, Omar Gooding, Dorien Wilson and Gerard Cordero have signed on to star in a scripted series from Donnell Henry.

They are set to star in Demonico, which is in development at Seal of the Gods Films (Content is King). Franky G (Power) and Javon Johnson (The Oval) have also joined the cast.

Demonico is set in the high-stakes world of hitmen and follows Nicholas Demonico, a hitman is double crossed and left for dead by his employers who comes back to wreak vengeance on them, with the help of his 12-year-old daughter.

Jefferies (Get Rich Or Die Trying’, Losing Isiah) and Cordero (Ray Donovan) Are set for lead roles, with Wilson (The Parkers, Sister Sister) playing a kingpin and Gooding (Barbershop, Deadwood) playing an FBI agent.

Demonico marks a first TV series project for Seal of the Gods founder Henry. Breece Wilson (Brown Sugar) is the executive producer.

Marc John Jefferies is repped by Walker Talent Management, Dorien Wilson by Burke Management, Omar Gooding by Silver Arougheti Entertainment Group, Gerard Cordero by The Brock Agency, Javon Johnson by Gill Talent Group and Franky G by Alta Global Media.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad