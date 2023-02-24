‘Demonico’: Omar Gooding & Dorien Wilson Among Six Attached To Hitman Series

EXCLUSIVE: Marc John Jefferies, Omar Gooding, Dorien Wilson and Gerard Cordero have signed on to star in a scripted series from Donnell Henry.

They are set to star in Demonico, which is in development at Seal of the Gods Films (Content is King). Franky G (Power) and Javon Johnson (The Oval) have also joined the cast.

Demonico is set in the high-stakes world of hitmen and follows Nicholas Demonico, a hitman is double crossed and left for dead by his employers who comes back to wreak vengeance on them, with the help of his 12-year-old daughter.

Jefferies (Get Rich Or Die Trying’, Losing Isiah) and Cordero (Ray Donovan) Are set for lead roles, with Wilson (The Parkers, Sister Sister) playing a kingpin and Gooding (Barbershop, Deadwood) playing an FBI agent.

Demonico marks a first TV series project for Seal of the Gods founder Henry. Breece Wilson (Brown Sugar) is the executive producer.

Marc John Jefferies is repped by Walker Talent Management, Dorien Wilson by Burke Management, Omar Gooding by Silver Arougheti Entertainment Group, Gerard Cordero by The Brock Agency, Javon Johnson by Gill Talent Group and Franky G by Alta Global Media.