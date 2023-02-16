Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment Expands Production Arm With Hires & Promotions

EXCLUSIVE: Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment has expanded its production arm with a double promotion and the hire of industry vet Brandon W. Lambdin.

The Ark and Leverage: Redemption producer has brought in Lambdin in the newly-created role of VP of Physical Production and he will handle all aspects of production, budgeting and scheduling for Electric’s TV and film projects.

Meanwhile, Mark Franco has been promoted to Head of Production and Cynthia Hajj to Production Executive. Franco has been with Devlin’s outfit for almost 20 years and will oversee production on all projects focused on the workflow and processes from camera through post production. Hajj, who founded boutique indie Homage Arts and Production before joining Electric, will work across the outfit’s productions. Erica Small has also joined from Skybound as Senior Counsel, Business and Legal Affairs.

Producer-distributor Electric had a busy 2022 with Syfy’s The Ark, Amazon Freevee’s Leverage: Redemption and Almost Paradise.

“Not only am I excited to announce this major expansion of our production arm, I feel blessed to have such a talented team working with us,” said Devlin. “Each and every one of these promotions is a result of a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication.”

Devlin’s past credits include Independence Day and Godzilla.