Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

How The UK Government’s $600M Film & TV Covid Restart Scheme Has Left Some Producers In The Lurch

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline Investigation: UK Gov's Covid Scheme Leaves Producers In The Lurch
Read the full story

‘Deadpool 3’: Emma Corrin Lands Lead Role In Marvel Studios Sequel

Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin joins Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’. Misan Harriman

EXCLUSIVE: Following the big-breaking news that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his Wolverine role in Marvel StudiosDeadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds looks to have found his next co-star as sources tell Deadline The Crown breakout star Emma Corrin has joined the cast. Exact details behind the character are unknown at this time other then it being the villain role. Shawn Levy is on board to direct with Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese returning to pen the script. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin penned a previous draft. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will join Reynolds and Levy as producers.

Plot details are still unknown but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will work hand and hand with Reynolds and Team Deadpool. Fans are sure to be excited at Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s involvement after seeing how he helped revamp the Spider-Man franchise after coming on to help in the creative effort for that franchise.

Related Story

'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin Boards Robert Eggers' Gothic Horror 'Nosferatu'

Marvel has had their eye on Corrin going all the way back to the holidays but working out what was has become a busy schedule for the Emmy-nominee had to be overcome before they could fully-commit. Over the past week, arrangements had been settled with their schedule Corrin is fully on board.

Corrin is best known for the role of Lady Diana Spencer in Season 4 of the Netflix world-wide, award winning hit series The Crown. The role earned Corrin a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for Best Actress, as well a SAG and Emmy nomination in the same category. Even though they would not appear in the most recent season, Corrin was still hard to miss in 2023 with their Amazon drama My Policeman premiering at this years Toronto Film Festival as well as the Netflix and Sony co-production of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

They can currently be seen on stage at the Garrick Theatre in the West End, starring in Orlando; Neil Bartlett’s new adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s modern masterpiece and directed by Michael Grandage. Corrin also recently signed on to A-list ensemble of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, which also stars Lily Rose-Depp, Bill Skarsgard and Nicholas Hoult. She recently wrapped production on the FX limited series Retreat.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad