‘Deadpool 3’: Emma Corrin Lands Lead Role In Marvel Studios Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Following the big-breaking news that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his Wolverine role in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds looks to have found his next co-star as sources tell Deadline The Crown breakout star Emma Corrin has joined the cast. Exact details behind the character are unknown at this time other then it being the villain role. Shawn Levy is on board to direct with Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese returning to pen the script. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin penned a previous draft. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will join Reynolds and Levy as producers.

Plot details are still unknown but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will work hand and hand with Reynolds and Team Deadpool. Fans are sure to be excited at Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s involvement after seeing how he helped revamp the Spider-Man franchise after coming on to help in the creative effort for that franchise.

Marvel has had their eye on Corrin going all the way back to the holidays but working out what was has become a busy schedule for the Emmy-nominee had to be overcome before they could fully-commit. Over the past week, arrangements had been settled with their schedule Corrin is fully on board.

Corrin is best known for the role of Lady Diana Spencer in Season 4 of the Netflix world-wide, award winning hit series The Crown. The role earned Corrin a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for Best Actress, as well a SAG and Emmy nomination in the same category. Even though they would not appear in the most recent season, Corrin was still hard to miss in 2023 with their Amazon drama My Policeman premiering at this years Toronto Film Festival as well as the Netflix and Sony co-production of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

They can currently be seen on stage at the Garrick Theatre in the West End, starring in Orlando; Neil Bartlett’s new adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s modern masterpiece and directed by Michael Grandage. Corrin also recently signed on to A-list ensemble of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, which also stars Lily Rose-Depp, Bill Skarsgard and Nicholas Hoult. She recently wrapped production on the FX limited series Retreat.