APA Signs ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Alum Mike Manning

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Mike Manning (Days of Our Lives) has signed with APA for representation.

Manning is best known for his recent two-year arc as Charlie Dale on the long-running soap Days of Our Lives, appearing in 65 episodes of the series which recently migrated from NBC to Peacock.

The actor was also seen in a few episodes of the final season of This Is Us — also on NBC — and has previously been seen on such additional series as Netflix’s Welcome to Eden, OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots, MTV’s Teen Wolf, TNT’s Major Crimes, and CBS’s Hawaii Five-0, to name a few.

Manning appears in Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood epic Babylon for Paramount, which this year is nominated for three Academy Awards, and was previously seen in the 2018 SXSW prize winner, Jinn.

Manning continues to be represented by Kurt Patino of Patino Management Company.