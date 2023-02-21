‘Shotgun Wedding’ Producer David Hoberman Launches Hobie Films Banner, Appoints Julie Meschko As VP

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated producer David Hoberman (Shotgun Wedding) has today announced the launch of Hobie Films, a new production company whose development and acquisitions will be overseen by VP Julie Meschko.

While overseeing Hobie Films, Hoberman will continue to develop for Mandeville Films, the storied production company that he founded in 1995 and co-owns with Todd Lieberman. Meschko joins from Mandeville, where she most recently served as creative executive.

“Hobie Films will focus on a wide range of titles, telling stories that not only entertain but reflect the world we live in and our lives today,” Hoberman told Deadline. “Additionally, I am pleased to have Julie at the helm with me as we continue to work together. Her relationships, insights, and creative instincts have been invaluable.”

Landing his first Oscar nomination in 2011 as the producer of David O. Russell’s The Fighter, Hoberman has most recently produced titles including Prime Video’s rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, as well as the Emmy-winning Disney+ TV movie, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, helmed by The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer. He’s also previously produced features including The Aeronauts, Wonder, Stronger, Beauty and the Beast, The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted, 21 & Over, Warm Bodies, The Proposal, Raising Helen and George of the Jungle, among others.

Hoberman’s best-known credits as an EP include The Divergent Series: Insurgent and its sequel Allegiant, as well as the Emmy-winning USA Network series, Monk.

Meschko joined Hoberman’s Mandeville as an executive assistant in 2016, helping to oversee the day-to-day operations of the company, in addition to coordinating the production and development of a wide slate of feature and television projects. She was promoted to creative exec in 2021, contributing to projects including Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Shotgun Wedding, and the forthcoming White Bird: A Wonder Story.

Meschko worked prior to Mandeville as a creative executive at The Gotham Group, there contributing to projects including The Maze Runner and Kodachrome.