Dave Hollis Dies: Former Disney Worldwide Distribution Chief Was 47

Dave Hollis, the one-time Disney executive and president of the studio’s worldwide distribution, has died at his home in Austin, TX. He was 47.

A representative shared that Hollis died peacefully in his home on Saturday, Feb. 11. An exact cause of death has not been determined but his family confirmed he had been hospitalized due to heart issues.

Hollis spent 17 years at Walt Disney Studios and helped the company break industry box office records, eventually rising as President of Worldwide Distribution. He exited the company in May 2018 to move to Texas and become CEO of Chic Media, a company established by his then-wife Rachel Hollis, the author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur.

Hollis became head of Disney’s theatrical distribution in January 2011 when he took over from retiring veteran exec Chuck Viane. Among the marks Hollis left: In 2016, his department led the studio to an all-time industry record of $7 billion at the worldwide box office. Overall, he oversaw 12 Disney releases clear north of $1 billion at the global box office, and one over $2 billion (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) during his last seven years in the role.

Before he ran distribution, Hollis moved up the VOD/DVD window by 30 days with Disney’s 2010 hit Alice in Wonderland. He also spearheaded Disney’s Cinema Partnerships initiative, collaborating with exhibitors to enhance the theatergoing experience through custom-branded content programs and offerings.