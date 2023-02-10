‘Daryl Dixon’: Five Join Norman Reedus In ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff

Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission), Eriq Ebanouey (Fox Hunt), Laika Blanc Francard (My Night), Romain Levi (The Tunnel) and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi are set as series regulars opposite Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, AMC’s spinoff from its flagship drama. Filming is currently underway in France, with premiere set for later this year on AMC and AMC+.

Set after the series conclusion of TWD, the Reedus-led offshoot finds the zombie apocalypse fan favorite transported across the Atlantic to France and a whole new level of a world gone mad.

Related Story AMC Entertainment Is Tweaking Theater Ticket Prices Based On "Sightline" To Movie Screen

In the spinoff, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Charrier will play Genet; Ebanouey portrays Fallou; Francard plays Sylvie; Levi will portray Codron and Scigliuzzi plays Laurent.

The series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival. The AMC Studios-produced series is currently filming in France and will debut later this year on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows previous spinoffs Fear The Walking Dead, Walking Dead: The World Beyond and the most recent Tales of the Walking Dead. There are two additional new spinoffs in the works focused on hugely popular characters from the mothership series: New York-set The Walking Dead: Dead City starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffery Dean Morgan reprising their Maggie and Negan characters, respectively, and the other focused on the Rick and Michonne characters, played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

Charrier’s film credits include leading roles Olivier Marchal’s The Last Deadly Mission, Kad Merad’s Marseille, Just a Gigolo by Olivier Baroux, Pascal Elbés’ Je Compte Sur Vous (I Count on You). On television, she’s known for her roles as Vera in the acclaimed Canal Plus series Maison Close (Whorehouse). She’s also known for her work in Prete a Tout and Mother is Wrong.

Ebanouey can be seen in la Terre et le Sang, Le Gang des Antillais, Olivier Marchal’s Bronx on Netflix and upcoming in Stephen Hopkins’ Liaison on Apple TV+ with Eva Green and Vincent Cassal. His film credits include Raoul Peck’s Lumumba and Brian de Palma’s Femme Fatale.

Francard’s credits include Le Monde de demain on Arte and Netflix, Antoinette Boulat’s film Ma Nuit and a leading role in the soon-to-be released feature Juste avant la chute directed by Virginia Bach.

Levi can be seen in Canal Plus series Les Sauvages as well as Engrenages, Tunnel and Franklin, directed by Tim Van Patten.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon marks Scigliuzzi’s television acting debut.



