Danny Masterson’s Rape Retrial Pushed To April Start; TV Cameras Could Be Permitted In Courtroom

Danny Masterson will be facing a retrial on multiple charges of rape a bit later than initially scheduled.

In a downtown hearing Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo ordered the second criminal trial moved to get underway April 11 with jury selection.

Originally set for March 29, the move was to accommodate potential witnesses. Before the trial begins, various hearings are set for the case, with a motions hearing set for March 27-28.

Thursday’s Masterson hearing at the at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center occurred as a pre-sentencing hearing in Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. rape trial was about to start down the hall, and currently incarcerated former Scrubs EP Eric Weinberg was set elsewhere in the building to receive a preliminary hearing date in his multiple sex crimes case. Masterson was not in court in person today.

With his first criminal trial ending in a deadlocked jury on November 30, 2022 after more than five weeks of often grueling testimony from prosecution witnesses, a second trial had been quickly set to start in late March, but that had always seems more penciled in than inked in.

Unlike the first trial, this retrial could see TV cameras in the courtroom.

While a formal discussion of bringing in cameras to broadcast and livestream the proceedings did not occur this morning with Judge Olmedo, defense sources have told Deadline that they are in favor of the idea. How that goes over with the prosecution and witnesses remains to be determined.

The trio of Jane Does, all former Scientologists, who testified for days last time, are all expected to take the stand again this spring.

Though never called as a witness in the first trial by the LA County District Attorney’s office due to judicial limitations on what she could and could not testify to, former high profile Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley was widely assumed to be called for the second trial. Of course, regardless of what the rock scion could or could not have revealed on the inner workings of the David Miscavige-led Church in regards to allegations that they attempted to cover up claims of rape against Scientologist Masterson over 20 years ago, Presley’s passing on January 12 makes all that a moot point now.

First arrested in 2020 over rape allegations that occurred between 2001 and 2003 in his Hollywood Hills house, Masterson faced up to 45 years in state prison if found guilty on all thee rape counts in the first trial. The actor, who was quickly fired from the Netflix comedy The Ranch at the end of 2017 as assault claims became known and has been excluded from the That 90s Show revival, always has said the sex with the Jane Does had been consensual.

Present each day for the first trial and the jury deliberations that followed, and expected to be in the courtroom for the second trial, Masterson remains free on $3.3 million bail.

The actor is also up against a much delayed 2019 civil case from a number of the Jane Does and others over claims of harassment and more by Masterson and the Church of Scientology after the now plaintiffs went to the LAPD and others.

Today’s hearing comes just over a week after the civil case against Masterson and Scientology saw both sides agree to continue to the stay in that matter as the second criminal trial against the actor takes place. However, the Boies Schiller Flexner LLP represented plaintiff made clear in a February 1 filing and at a February 7 hearing that they will move for the lifting of said stay in and around early summer this year regardless of the outcome of Masterson’s re-trial.

That’s a position the Church and the actor disagree with, to say the least.

Having played a prominent role in the prosecution’s case in the first criminal trial, Scientology, its policies and influence is certain to come up again and again in the second trial — and the defense are sure to object again and again, as they did in the previous trial.