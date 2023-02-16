Daniel Sunjata Joins Kaitlin Olson In ABC’s ‘HPI’ Remake Pilot From Drew Goddard

Daniel Sunjata (Echoes) has been tapped as the male lead opposite Kaitlin Olson in ABC‘s character-based procedural drama pilot based on TF1’s popular detective series HPI (High Intellectual Potential), from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard and ABC Signature, where Goddard and his Goddard Textiles are based. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Goddard, the untitled HPI remake centers on Morgan (Olson), a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind who helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec (Sunjata), and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.

In the original French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean, the leads were played by Audrey Fleurot and Mehdi Nebbou.

Goddard and Sarah Esberg executive produce the ABC adaptation for Goddard Textiles; Rob Thomas, who serves as showrunner, and Dan Etheridge for Spondoolie Productions; and Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret for Itinéraire Productions, a UGC company. Alethea Jones is director and executive producer. Olson serves as producer.

Rescue Me, Graceland and Notorious alum Sunjata recently starred in Netflix’s limited series Echoes opposite Michelle Monaghan. Before that, he was a lead on the second season of Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost and recently wrapped shooting a guest star role for its third season. He is repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.