Daniel Hoff Agency Expands With Addition Of Atlanta Office

EXCLUSIVE: Leading boutique firm, the Daniel Hoff Agency, is celebrating an impressive 30-year track record in entertainment via an expansion into Atlanta with a new office to be led by senior agents Renee Banks and Marta Parrillo.

Banks and Parrillo are both longtime veterans of the Daniel Hoff Agency who had previously been based in Los Angeles. The agency, with an established presence in both L.A. and New York, now looks to capitalize on the burgeoning hotbed of production in the South, with local agents to bring the personal touch that has been key to the firm’s growth over the decades.

Daniel Hoff Agency founder, Daniel Hoff, told Deadline: “Ten years ago, we seized the opportunity to open a Manhattan office with Dave Secor leading the charge, and in 2020, we expanded that New York presence as we brought on power Broadway and musical theater agents Dustin Flores and Marc Anthony Ferre. Now, with the explosive industry investment and growth in the South, planting our roots in Atlanta was an obvious next step for our clients and the agency.

“Our track record speaks for itself,” continued Hoff, “and we can’t wait to work closely with the extraordinary and diverse Marta Parrillo artists who live and work in this vibrant city.”

Added Banks and Parrillo: “We’re thrilled with the opportunity to expand our reach and have boots on the ground in this amazing community. We look forward to forging local, face-to-face relationships with clients, artists, and content creators.”

Representing clients across film, television and commercials, as well as some of Broadway’s biggest stars, the Daniel Hoff Agency boasts 20 agents across its three offices, with Garrett Hershey having recently been promoted to head up its commercial team. Leading brands and companies with which the agency has matched its clients include Gucci, Dior, Sephora, State Farm, Target, Toyota, Porsche, Mercedes, Apple, Nike, Mercedes, Verizon, T Mobile, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, Doritos, Budweiser, Visa and Mastercard, to name a few.

Daniel Hoff Agency clients have also worked with content creators at HBO Max, CBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Marvel, BET, Nickelodeon, Peacock, Showtime, Paramount+, CW, NBC, Netflix, Disney+, Apple and ITV, among other major companies.

The agency has also, through its New York office, secured key roles for clients in such top-shelf film, TV and Broadway productions as Kinky Boots, Friends, Moulin Rouge!, The Notebook, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Aladdin, Les Misérables, Tina, Chicago, The Kite Runner, &Juliet, MJ, The Music Man, Caroline, or Change, Paradise Square and A Strange Loop, among others, garnering them multiple Tony Award nominations, while helping to bring one a win for Best Featured Actress.