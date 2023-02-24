Daniel Craig To Narrate Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal Airing Across 29 UK TV Channels

UK TV history will be made tonight when an aid appeal seeking donations to help the Turkey-Syria earthquake disaster airs across 29 channels, narrated by Daniel Craig.

Channel 4 has brought together media owners ITV, UKTV, Channel 5, Sky, STV, Warner Bros. Discovery and Ocean Outdoor for the appeal, which will run for 90 seconds at 9.55 p.m. GMT (1.55 p.m. PST) and also air on big screens in London, Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester.

Narrated by the James Bond star, the special appeal is a shortened, updated version of an original film produced by Channel 4 News outfit ITN and shown in Channel 4, Channel 5, ITV and Sky News programs on February 9 to launch the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

Produced without charge by Recipe, the advert features footage of the devastation, highlighting the ever-increasing death toll and showing viewers how they can donate to help with aid.

“Seeing the devastation of the earthquake, we wanted to use the power of a joint broadcaster and advertising initiative to help raise awareness for this important cause,” said Channel 4 Chief Revenue Officer Verica Djurdjevic.

The latest estimates have placed the death toll following the February 6 disaster above the 50,000 mark, which was compounded earlier this week by another large earthquake that hit the Turkey-Syria border. Aid orgnizations have been launching mass global appeals to raise money and help the thousands and thousands of people made homeless by the disaster.