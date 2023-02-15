Danica McKellar Books Next Holiday Movie For Great American Family Based On Story She Co-Wrote

EXCLUSIVE: Danica McKellar, who inked a multi-picture deal with Great American Family in 2021, is set to star in Royal Christmas Ball, an original holiday movie premiering as part of the network’s Great American Christmas 2023.

In addition to starring in the film, McKellar wrote the story with Marcy Holland and serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

In Royal Christmas Ball, Chelsea Shaw, a Chicago-based dance instructor whose adoptive parents have long since passed, travels to the small European country of Havenshire over Christmas break in search of her heritage… and maybe even family. Discovering that the only way to get access to information she needs on her quest is via the royal family, she accepts an offer to teach a very reluctant Prince a special Waltz for the traditional Royal Christmas Ball. By the end of this Christmas adventure, Chelsea finds love, answers to her deepest questions, and yes, family.

Royal Christmas Ball is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Danica McKellar, Kathy Ceroni, and Kelly Martin. Producer is David Anselmo. Writer is Holland.

McKellar’s first movie for GAC was The Winter Palace, which she also exec produced. Previously, McKellar appeared yearly in a Hallmark Channel holiday movie since 2015.

Her GAC Media deal extends through this year.