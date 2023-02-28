Disney’s Dana Walden To Serve On President Joe Biden’s Export Council

Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden is among the business executives named to the President’s Export Council, which advises Joe Biden on international trade.

Walden was appointed along with two dozen other executives, including Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R. Amon, Citi CEO Jane Fraser, Ford CFO John Lawler and CVS Health CEO Karen S. Lynch. The council also includes union leaders and legal experts. Another media industry appointee was Michelle W. Singer, senior vice president for political engagement at Comcast.

According to the White House, the council “advises the President of government policies and programs that affect U.S. trade performance; promotes export expansion; and provides a forum for discussing and resolving trade-related problems among the business, industrial, agricultural, labor, and government sectors.”

Walden was elevated along with Alan Bergman to co-chairs of Disney Entertainment earlier this month as part of a management restructuring under CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the top job at The Walt Disney Co. late last year.

During Donald Trump’s term, Iger served on the president’s Strategic and Policy Forum, an advisory group of business executives. But he resigned in June, 2017 after Trump withdrew from the Paris climate accord. Another member of the group, Elon Musk, also resigned from the panel over the devision to exit the climate agreement.