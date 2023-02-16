Dana Carvey Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed veteran comedian Dana Carvey for representation in all areas.

Carvey is best known for his memorable six-season run on Saturday Night Live. He went on to star in the 1996 sketch series The Dana Carvey Show for ABC and the subsequent Hulu documentary Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show in 2017. Other TV credits include The Larry Sanders Show, Just Shoot Me!, The Fairly OddParents and Rick and Morty.

In film, Carvey starred in in Wayne’s World and Wayne’s World 2. He also voiced the role of Dana in Hotel Transylvania 2 and Pops in The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Carvey currently co-hosts the popular podcast Fly on the Wall alongside UTA client David Spade. He previously impersonated Mickey Rooney in the podcast series You Must Remember This.

Carvey will continue to be represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.