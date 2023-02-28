Damian Lewis Returning to ‘Billions’ For Season 7

Damian Lewis is bringing back Bobby Axelrod as he sets his return to the Showtime series Billions for Season 7. Lewis will appear in six of the 12 episodes when the show premieres later this year.

“Bobby’s back,” Lewis told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. “Axe is back, and it’s exciting. He’s not been around for a couple of seasons.”

Additionally, Toney Goins, who plays Philip has been upped to series regular.

In Season 7, which was ordered less than two weeks ago, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby “Axe” Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.

Billions also stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, and Daniel Breaker.

Production is underway in New York City.

Lewis exited the series after five seasons following the death of his wife Helen McCrory.

“Thank you @SHO_Billions thank you @briankoppelman @DavidLevien.” he shared via Instagram at the time. “A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I’ve worked with. I’ll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love.”

Billions is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Beth Schacter also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.