‘Daisy Jones & The Six’: Rock Band Grapples With Fame In Latest Trailer For Prime Video Series, Featuring A New Song

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin are on their way to making a good thing bad in the latest trailer for Prime Video‘s Daisy Jones & the Six.

Based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series follows the story of the iconic 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin). The trailer released Wednesday shows the pair drawn into a complicated musical partnership that quickly catapults the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame. As they continue to work together, their artistic chemistry quickly turns personal.

After a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they suddenly called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. Set to the soundtrack of original music from the Daisy Jones & the Six, this is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The trailer also features another single from the band, titled “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb).” It’s the second song from the soundtrack to be released ahead of the series, after “Regret Me.” The songs are part of the fictional album Aurora, which has also been brought to life and will be released when the series debuts on March 3.

Grammy-winning songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Blake Mills led the production on Aurora with co-writing credits from Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne. Tony Berg also provided additional production, and the album features instrumentalists from Rilo Kiley, the Who, Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, David Bowie, Elton John, Jeff Beck and the Wallflowers.

Daisy Jones & The Six also stars Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

From Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, Daisy Jones & The Six is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who also produces. Neustadter is executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham, who also serves as an executive producer. James Ponsoldt directed the first five episodes and serves as an executive producer. Nzingha Stewart directed four of the remaining episodes, and Graham directed one.