Producer Daisy Allsop Joins WestEnd Films As Head Of Acquisitions & Development 

Indie producer Daisy Allsop has joined WestEnd films to oversee acquisitions and development across the company’s slate of films and TV shows.

Allsop takes over from Toby Hill and has already started her new role. She will attend the Berlin film festival, where WestEnd will debut Traitor, a new television series from the creators of False Flag, Valley of Tears, and Euphoria.

As an independent producer, Allsop’s credits include Tell It To The Bees (2018), Orthodox (2015), and the forthcoming My Happy Ending, starring Andie Macdowell and Miriam Margolyes. Allsop is also a screenwriter, represented by Casarotto Ramsay. She continues to operate her producing slate through Archface Films.

“We are thrilled to have Daisy join our team. Daisy has a great instinct for material and extensive experience in script development,” said Maya Amsellem, managing director at WestEnd.

“Her history as a producer makes her a real asset in building close working relationships with filmmaking teams as we continue to build our sales, production, and financing slate of feature films and series.”

Allsop added: “I’m excited and honored to join WestEnd, which I have admired since its inception. I’m looking forward to seeking out new titles, bringing in new relationships, and being a practical and creative support to the films on our slate.”

Allsop is the latest name to join WestEnd’s growing team. Late last year, Noemie Bacache, previously head of European Acquisitions at film financing company Trinity Media Financing joined WestEnd as Sales and Acquisitions Executive.

WestEnd’s current line-up includes Freud’s Last Session (Anthony Hopkins, Matthew Goode) which SPC picked up in a multi-territory deal at AFM, and The Last Rifleman (Pierce Brosnan), Reawakening (Jared Harris, Juliet Stevenson.