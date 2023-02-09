‘Daddy’s Head’: Psychological Horror From ‘Yesterday’ Producer Starts Production; AMP Boards World Sales — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Production began this week on Daddy’s Head, a psychological horror from writer-director Benjamin Barfoot (Double Date).

Mathew James Wilkinson (Yesterday) produces alongside Patrick Tolan (T.I.M) for Stigma films, with finance provided by Quickfire Films, Arthro Films, Shoutloud Creative, OnSight, and Capture.

AMP is handling world sales and will be shopping the project at the upcoming European Film Market.

Executive producers are Jan Pace and James Atherton for Quickfire, M J McMahon and Matthew Jones for Capture, Simon Marriott for Shoutloud Creative, James Owen for Arthro Films, Tony Maher for OnSight, and James Norrie, Nina Kolokouri, Bob Portal and Inderpal Singh for AMP.

The film’s full synopsis reads: A boy and his young, recently widowed stepmother find themselves in fear for their lives after they are visited by a strange and unexplainable creature. Something that appears to mimic a horrifying version of the boy’s recently deceased father.

Julia Brown (World On Fire) and Rupert Turnbull (Nativity Rocks) star as the aforementioned widow and her stepson. Additional cast is rounded out with Nathaniel Martello-White (I Hate Suzie, Small Axe: Mangrove) and Charles Aitken (Happy Death Day, The Girl On The Train).

“Daddy’s Head is one of the most singularly original genre films I’ve ever read,” said Norrie. “Combining rich and textured characters dealing with grief and the heart-breaking longing that a child experiences when losing a parent with a tense and horrifying creature feature will have audiences squirming in their seat.”