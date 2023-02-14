Cutting Edge Media Music, A Division Of ‘Stranger Things’ And ‘John Wick’ Music Services Firm, Lands $100M In New Financing

Cutting Edge Media Music, a division of a firm that has provided music services for films, TV series and video games including John Wick, Stranger Things and Red Dead Redemption, has secured $100 million in new financing.

Nashville-based Pinnacle Financial Partners, which already had a relationship with Cutting Edge, led a consortium of financial backers.

CEMM, a division of the London-based Cutting Edge Group, is a financing and investment company focused on music for film, television, video games and other areas. Its parent company handles music publishing, record label and music services for films, TV shows, musical theatre productions and video games.

“I look forward to our partnership with Pinnacle to help give the next wave of film and TV composers the opportunity to monetize their catalogues,” Cutting Edge Group CEO Philip Moross said in a press release.

Andy Moats, the director of music, sports and entertainment for Pinnacle, said CEMM’s “deep understanding of the film/TV composer universe aligns with our mission to honor and support creative communities.”

Cutting Edge Group’s origins date back to 2008, and the firm has grown by exploring new financial models in the area of music for screens. The traditional setup of soundtrack sales has been turned upside down by streaming and other changes to the landscape. Cutting Edge’s music services credits include more than 1,000 films, TV series, musical theater productions and video games. Among them are Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The King’s Speech, Moonlight, Drive, Star Trek: Discovery, Fury, John Wick, Sicario, Whiplash, Hacksaw Ridge and The Walking Dead; Broadway shows such as Matilda, The Color Purple, Anastasia and My Fair Lady; and video games such as Sunset Overdrive, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption and Cyberpunk 2077.