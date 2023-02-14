Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Signs Non-Exclusive Broadcast Deal With Fox

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson has signed a non-exclusive multi-project broadcast direct deal with Fox.

Jackson, through his production company G-Unit Film & Television, will develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies, and animated series that would air on Fox. Series created under the deal will be owned by Fox Entertainment and produced by its in-house unit, Fox Entertainment Studios, in collaboration with G-Unit Film & Television.

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted, and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” Jackson said in a statement.

Under his banner, G-Unit Film & Television, Jackson has produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms, most notably the hit Starz series Power, which he starred in, executive produced, and directed. As part of his prior deal at Starz, Jackson served as an executive producer in the expansion of the Power universe with spin-offs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force, and the most recently announced projects in development: three BMF spinoffs, and the British boxing drama Fightland.

Jackson has various other projects in the works at other networks and streamers including the animated superhero series Trill League at BET+ with more yet to be announced.

“Whether it’s music, film, or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe,” said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, Fox Entertainment. “He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for Fox with him and his team.”

The multihyphenate joins a list of creatives with deals at the network including Rodney Rothman and Adam Rosenberg, Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz, and writer/producer/director McG.

Jackson is repped by APA, and attorney Stephen Savva.