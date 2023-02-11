‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Director Pens Moving Farewell To Late Wife Linda Weide

Emmy winner Robert Weide – principal director and exec producer of Curb Your Enthusiasm for the show’s first five years – has penned a moving farewell to his late wife Linda, who died in December. Weide’s tribute has been published in the Los Angeles Times and includes poignant descriptions of the “low maintenance” way Linda liked to spend her time, during the couple’s 28 years together.

Weide writes: “We both appreciated the occasional meal in a fine restaurant and traveling abroad, but some years I’d ask what she wanted for her birthday, and she would answer, ‘a grilled cheese sandwich.'”

The director also detailed their first meeting in 1994:

“I walked into Café Aroma in Studio City, and there she was. She had it all – beauty, style, grace, intelligence, wit, a great laugh, a blinding smile and (can I say this in 2023) legs that demanded to be shown off, and were. That night, I wrote in my journal, ‘I think I may be in big trouble.’ We were married on July 11, 1998.”

And he finishes the piece by saying:

“They say, ‘Nothing lasts forever,’ but they didn’t know about my love for her. 28 years wasn’t nearly long enough. Still, I may just be the luckiest SOB who ever lived. Rest well, Bunnie. I hope we’ll be together again.

“For those who never knew her, I’m sorry for your loss.”

Read Robert Weide’s full piece here

Linda Weide appeared on stage as Penelope in the 2001 LA stage revival of Kurt Vonnegut’s “Happy Birthday, Wanda June” (after Vonnegut personally requested her). She also played Mindy Reiser in the Curb Your Enthusiasm episode, “The Terrorist Attack.” And she appeared 2021 documentary Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time, directed by her husband, and dedicated to her.

As well as Curb, Weide has made documentaries focusing on comedians, including W.C.Fields, Lenny Bruce and Woody Allen. His most recent film, made in 2021, explores the life and work of Kurt Vonnegut.