Crime Procedural ‘Archie & Pete’ In The Works At Fox From Amy Holden Jones & Matt Nix

The Resident creator Amy Holden Jones is turning to crime.

Holden Jones, whose medical drama has just finished its sixth and possibly final season on Fox, has teamed up with The Gifted and Burn Notice creator Matt Nix to develop a new crime procedural for the network.

Archie & Pete follows an explosive, rule-breaking, fearless female detective with no filter enlists the help of a polite and gentle brainiac who studies the biology of evil to solve cases for the Los Angeles Violent Crimes Unit.

Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming at Fox, told Deadline that he hasn’t made a decision on the future of The Resident yet.

If the Matt Czuchry-fronted series does continue, Holden Jones’ involvement with Archie & Pete will be in second position behind The Resident and she would be involved in both.

It comes as Deadline revealed that Nix just signed a direct broadcast deal with Fox Entertainment. However, we understand that Archie & Pete falls outside of that agreement.

The one-hour drama, which has been handed a script-to-series commitment and comes from Fox Entertainment Studios, will be written by Holden Jones, who will exec produce with Nix.