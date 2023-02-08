‘Creed III’ Live Imax Premiere Event Tickets Go On Sale

MGM’s Creed III is holding an Imax Live Premiere Event timed to the actual Feb. 27 world premiere. Tickets jut went on sale. The pic opens on March 3.

The movie’s star-director-producer Michael B. Jordan will be joined by the cast to celebrate his directorial debut at the TCL Chinese Theater. The premiere red carpet will be streamed to 50 theatres across North

America followed by an advance screening of the film.

There will also be special behind-the-scenes content, and the opportunity for moviegoers to see the pic first. Creed III is the first sports film to be shot in Imax.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Jordan) has been thriving in both

his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian

(Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that

he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To

settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has

nothing to lose.

The first two Creed movies, a spin-off of the Rocky franchise, have grossed $387.7M WW.