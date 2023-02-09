Craig Ferguson Launching ‘Joy’ Podcast With iHeartMedia

EXCLUSIVE: Former Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson is entering the podcast space, signing a deal with iHeartMedia for Joy.

“Joy is an essential human coping mechanism and I’m interested in how different individuals manifest it, particularly when circumstances make it difficult whether it be a demanding or harrowing job, a challenging existential problem or just watching the news,” said Ferguson.

The pact for Joy, which will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available everywhere podcasts are heard later this year, comes on the heels of Ferguson teaming with Sony Pictures Television on a syndicated late-night series, Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson, which is currently being shopped. It will feature the comedian and his friends as they “review the shocking, surprising and hilarious moments of the week’s shows.”

Ferguson hosted the The Late Late Show on CBS from 2005-2014. He subsequently hosted the syndicated Celebrity Name Game, ABC’s The Hustler and History’s Join or Die. Ferguson was most recently a writer on the British medical dramedy series Doc Martin, which ended its 10-season run in December. He is repped by WME, Vault Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.