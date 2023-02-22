CPH: DOX Sets 2023 Lineup; Rubicon TV Hires New Exec; ‘The Ark’ Inks German Distribution — Global Briefs

CPH: DOX Sets 2023 Main Competition

The Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival, affectionately known as CPH: DOX, has set the full lineup for its 2023 edition. This year, the festival will screen more than 200 new documentaries, with over 100 world premieres – the largest number at CPH: DOX. Christoffer Guldbrandsen’s long-awaited film A Storm Foretold about Donald Trump’s former adviser Roger Stone will debut at the fest alongside a new doc by One Child Nation director Lynn Zhang. This year CPH: DOX also celebrates 20 years. Guests set to visit include Wim Wenders, Joan Baez, Nathan Fielder, and Jeremy Deller. You can check out the full lineup here.

Norway’s Rubicon TV Hires ‘Headhunters’ Writer Lars Gudmestad

Norwegian scripted outfit Rubicon TV has hired writer and producer Lars Gudmestad as Executive Producer. He will begin the position in April 2023. Gudmestad has worked extensively across film and TV, with credits on productions like Morten Tyldum’s Buddy and 2011’s Headhunters. Prior to joining Rubicon, Gudmestad was a writer and development producer at Feelgood and Fantefilm. Ivar Køhn, CEO of Rubicon TV said: “We are incredibly happy that Lars will now be part of our creative team. We strongly believe in having writers in the role of executive producers and having Lars in this new position will strengthen our opportunities to create original series for an ever-evolving market.”



Electric Entertainment’s The Ark Lands German Distribution

NBC Universal Global Networks Germany has picked up Electric Entertainment’s latest Sci-Fi series, The Ark. The show will broadcast on SYFY in German-speaking territories. The deal includes all Pay-TV rights. The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The 12-episode series debuted in the U.S. on February 1. The Ark has already landed deals in Spain, France, Portugal, The Balkans, Romania, and Poland. The series was created by veteran producer Dean Devlin.