Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere’ & ‘Glass Onion’ Take Film Prizes – Winners List Updating Live

Refresh for latest … The 25th anniversary Costume Designers Guild Awards are being handed out tonight at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, and Deadline is updating the winners live as they are announced. See the list below.

The night’s first film award went to the movie that’s become a front-runner for the Best Picture Oscar as Shirley Kurata won for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. Jenny Eagan later picked up the Contemporary Film hardware for Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Vying in the often Oscar-predictive Period Film race tonight are Babylon, Don’t Worry Darling, Elvis, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and The Woman King.

The ceremony’s first award went to Jany Temime, who took Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television for the first episode of HBO’s House of the Dragon.

The Contemporary TV trophy went to Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland for Netflix’s Wednesday, and Carrie Cramer and Jason Rembert won the Variety/Reality-Competition/Live TV prize for Prime Video’s Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Dune, Cruella and Coming 2 America went home with the film prizes at last year’s CDGA, and Disney’s Cruella — which is set in Swinging ’60s London — went on to win the Oscar. Since the CDGAs launched in 1999, the Academy Award for Costume Design has gone to a period film every year but twice, with only Mad Max: Fury Road (2016) and Black Panther (2019) bucking the trend. The Academy Award hopefuls this year are the designers behind Babylon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Tituss Burgess is hosting the ceremony, which celebrates costume design excellence in eight categories spanning film, TV and shortform. The guild presented special honors to Angela Bassett (Spotlight Award), Bette Midler (Distinguished Collaborator Award) and costume designers Deborah L. Scott (Career Achievement Award) and Rachael M. Stanley (Distinguished Service Award).

Here are the CDGA winners so far, followed by the remaining nominees:

Winners

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe

Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

Excellence in Short Form Design

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video)

Natasha Newman-Thomas

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back

Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Shirley Kurata

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon

Jany Temime

Nominees

Excellence in Period Film

Babylon

Mary Zophres

Don’t Worry Darling

Arianne Phillips Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Jenny Beavan The Woman King – Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Period Television

Bridgerton: The Choice

Sophie Canale

The Crown: Ipatiev House

Amy Roberts

The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin

Kasia Walicka-Maimone

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest

Donna Zakowska

Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy

Kameron Lennox