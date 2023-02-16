Cost Of Living Crisis Could Plunge 35,000 UK Film & TV Workers Into Distress But Industry Mental Health Improving, Says Charity Report

As many as 35,000 UK film and TV workers could be plunged into financial distress over the coming year, according to new research from The Film & TV Charity, which revealed improvements to the industry’s mental health crisis.

The charity’s third Looking Glass survey, which takes the industry’s temperature on mental wellbeing, bullying and working conditions, found 16% of 2,000 respondents believe their financial situation is “quite difficult” or “very difficult.”

Extrapolating this out, the organization said up to 35,000 workers could be “plunged into distress” due to a combination of inflation, energy price rises and higher rent and mortgage costs.

Around one-fifth of respondents said they are “just getting by”, 41% are “doing alright” and 21% “living comfortably,” according to the research. Elsewhere, 75% are “worried about future income” and 27% have to take work outside the industry to make ends meet.

The survey is unveiled as the UK’s cost of living crisis worsens, with prices skyrocketing, which is clearly impacting an industry that is heavily reliant on casual, freelance labor, although the number feeling their job was secure actually improved from 23% in 2021 to 28%. The latest UK economic statistics found inflation to be at 10.1%, a minor fall but remaining close to a 40-year high. Industry leaders have been warning of the impact of the cost of living crisis and buyers are feeling the pinch, with budgets falling while costs increase.

Mental health improvements

Meanwhile, the Looking Glass findings showed small improvements regarding the industry’s mental health crisis, with 80% of respondents agreeing that they sense a positive change to the industry’s culture and behavior.

Published in 2019, the first Looking Glass set off what was then termed a ‘Mental Health Emergency’ when it found more than half of respondents had considered suicide and the majority had experienced mental health issues.

Today’s survey noted small improvements and a heightened desire for change including a reduction in those reporting “poor mental health” from 29% to 24%, fewer considering leaving the industry due to mental health concerns (down 5pp to 60%) and the suicide figure dropping to 29% – although the latter remains far above the national average.

At 11%, the number believing the film and TV industry is a “mentally healthy place to work” remains incredibly low.

There was also a decrease in experiences of bullying, harassment and discrimination from 53% in 2021 to 46%, but concerns were raised that many of these incidences fail to be reported.

Following the “pretty bleak situation” revealed by 2019’s Looking Glass, charity boss Alex Pumfrey said today’s results show “positive change can be achieved.”

“It is heartening to see that effort is starting to pay dividends, with attitudes and overall mental health scores beginning to move in the right direction,” she added. “That said, the work was begun from a very low bar and interventions and campaigns should be regarded as an opening salvo.”